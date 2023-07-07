How to Avoid Low Morale at Work

Only 15% of employees are engaged in the workplace.1 That means the other 85% may not be fully committed to their daily work. Regardless of the environment, morale plays an essential role in employee engagement and productivity. Low morale can result in a decrease in motivation, high stress levels and a general sense of disengagement among employees, which can cost businesses millions of dollars. However, with a few strategic changes, small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) can take proactive steps to avoid low morale. We’ll explore some of these strategies to help SMBs improve employee morale and enhance overall experience.

What is Low Morale?

Morale is a term that’s used to describe how your employees feel about work. It includes things like satisfaction levels, their general outlook on their job and how they resonate with the work they’re doing. Low morale occurs when employees have negative feelings about these things. They tend to have a poor employee experience and are more disengaged than employees with high morale. Although morale can fluctuate based on subjective experiences outside of the office, it's also highly influenced by business structure, responsibility and more.

A Few Potential Causes of Low Morale

As a manager, it can be difficult to monitor all your employees for signs of low morale, but when they do occur, they’re often fairly obvious. Employees may have major attitude changes, show resistance to certain policies or miss their deadlines. They may also engage in harmful or unnecessary gossip. This can result in low motivation, a general decrease in productivity and may cause an employee to feel unappreciated. Over time, these decreasing levels of drive may lead to severe absenteeism and high rates of turnover. To take a proactive approach, consider some of the potential causes of low morale in the workplace.