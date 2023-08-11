Tips and Tricks for Creating a Successful Payroll Budget

Base pay

Base pay would include gross wages for exempt and non-exempt employees typically paid by salary or hourly, respectively. This is a suitable place to investigate your pay range to see if it aligns with the market. Some things to consider at this stage include:

If you expect to be hiring any new employees during the budget period and if any will be leaving

Scaling hours and staff for seasonal changes or temporary employees, where allowed

Mandatory increases such as changes to the minimum wage or salary threshold

Once this information is ready, you can determine pay increases and adjustments for the period.

Additional pay requirements

This would include overtime or premium pay for nonexempt employees. Premium pay typically is an incentive to work holidays, weekends or graveyard shifts. In some cases, it might include split shifts, as well.

Anticipated overtime pay is subject to federal and applicable state wage and hour laws. Creating the budget should include determining what the rules are for overtime and the pay rate specifics. It also involves finding out whether there will be any changes in the rules for the coming year.

Incentive payment

Incentive payments would be bonuses and commissions. If your company pays end-of-year bonuses for revenue growth, for example, that may fall under this category.

Mandatory benefits

You can break employee benefits down into mandatory and voluntary. Mandatory benefits, which can be federal and/or state-mandated, may include:

Workers’ compensation

Paid sick and safe leave

Disability insurance

Paid time off

Voluntary benefits

Voluntary employee benefits are offered by the employer and elected by the employee and can be employer or employee paid. These can include:

Health insurance

Dental or vision insurance

Life insurance

Short- and long-term disability

Voluntary benefits insurance such as pet, critical illness, hospital indemnity, disability and long-term care.

401(k) or other retirement options

Flexible spending or health savings accounts

Health reimbursement programs

Stock options

Tuition assistance

Travel Insurance

Employee assistance programs

Legal counseling

Student loan repayment

Commuter benefits

Benefit packages draw in top talent, so new possibilities trend each year. Consider what additional voluntary benefits you might add or change.

These employee benefits can increase the amount of revenue that goes to payroll, but they are also critical to reducing employee turnover. If the competition offers better benefits, your key employees may decide to make a change.

Payroll Taxes

Payroll taxes can be one of the most complex elements of a budget. It helps to break the payroll taxes down by federal and state classifications.

Federal taxes generally include:

Social Security tax

Medicare tax

Federal unemployment tax

Federal withholding tax

State taxes vary depending on the state, but common taxes are:

State withholding tax

State unemployment tax

Local withholding taxes

Paid family medical leave

State disability insurance

Payroll tax requirements can change frequently, so you'll want to confirm them with each new payroll budget.

Payroll administration

Include as part of your payroll budget any costs that go into managing it. Along with payroll administrative costs, factor in a reserve fund for anything unexpected that might come up. Just like a home budget, you may need to consider an emergency fund so you don't have to worry about money from elsewhere in case of an unexpected expense arises.

Tips for creating a payroll budget

The first step for a small business is determining how the payroll is going to be processed. For example, do you pay a third-party service to do the payroll processing? Do you use payroll software with updates or annual subscriptions?

If you do process payroll in-house, consider the software used and the time it takes to process it. If it is labor intensive, investigate whether there is a more cost-effective way to manage the payroll, like outsourcing to a third-party service.

Is your payroll software state-of-the-art, or is it worth considering newer options? If so, how much will that cost and how long will it take to master?

Now, consider whether you need professional help to create the budget. If you use an accountant, it might be wise to let them make the budget for you or at least review the one you create.

If you decide to keep the payroll budget in-house, break it down into steps:

Create a list of employees and their positions. Make sure to include upper management and yourself. If you have more than a few employees, break them down by department. List exempt and nonexempt employees separately to avoid confusion.

The payroll budget is not easy to determine. That is because payroll is complicated. TriNet offers a comprehensive HR solution that can be cost effective to your payroll budget including access to benefits, payroll processing, real-time technology, and more.

