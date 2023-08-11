Tips and Tricks for Creating a Successful Payroll Budget

Payroll | Compliance | SMB Matters
Creating a payroll budget gives businesses an idea of what to expect in the coming year. Payroll costs are significant for most companies, whether a small business with just a handful of employees or a Fortune 500 corporation.
Payroll isn't just about salary, either. According to the Small Business Association, the average employee costs a business between 1.25 and 1.4 times their salary. Payroll consists of additional expenses and mandatory payments like certain benefits and taxes. So, the payroll budget can, on average, be anywhere from 40% to 80% of revenue. Some companies use less, though.
As a result, payroll budgets could account for a considerable portion of cash flow. Having a payroll budget in place can help you with better control over spending and cash flow throughout the year. It can also help you to avoid underspending on payroll, which could affect your ability to maintain top industry talent.
This article will discuss the benefits of developing a payroll budget and provide a plan for managing yours.
One way to keep the budget organized is to break it into categories. The amount of the company's revenue set aside for payroll will vary based on many factors, including how many employees you have, the benefits you offer and plan to cover for your employees, either in whole or in part, and even the industry. Categories can help clarify the budget, so let's review the standard ones.
Base pay would include gross wages for exempt and non-exempt employees typically paid by salary or hourly, respectively. This is a suitable place to investigate your pay range to see if it aligns with the market. Some things to consider at this stage include:
Once this information is ready, you can determine pay increases and adjustments for the period.
This would include overtime or premium pay for nonexempt employees. Premium pay typically is an incentive to work holidays, weekends or graveyard shifts. In some cases, it might include split shifts, as well.
Anticipated overtime pay is subject to federal and applicable state wage and hour laws. Creating the budget should include determining what the rules are for overtime and the pay rate specifics. It also involves finding out whether there will be any changes in the rules for the coming year.
Incentive payments would be bonuses and commissions. If your company pays end-of-year bonuses for revenue growth, for example, that may fall under this category.
You can break employee benefits down into mandatory and voluntary. Mandatory benefits, which can be federal and/or state-mandated, may include:
Voluntary employee benefits are offered by the employer and elected by the employee and can be employer or employee paid. These can include:
Benefit packages draw in top talent, so new possibilities trend each year. Consider what additional voluntary benefits you might add or change.
These employee benefits can increase the amount of revenue that goes to payroll, but they are also critical to reducing employee turnover. If the competition offers better benefits, your key employees may decide to make a change.
Payroll taxes can be one of the most complex elements of a budget. It helps to break the payroll taxes down by federal and state classifications.
Federal taxes generally include:
State taxes vary depending on the state, but common taxes are:
Payroll tax requirements can change frequently, so you'll want to confirm them with each new payroll budget.
Include as part of your payroll budget any costs that go into managing it. Along with payroll administrative costs, factor in a reserve fund for anything unexpected that might come up. Just like a home budget, you may need to consider an emergency fund so you don't have to worry about money from elsewhere in case of an unexpected expense arises.
The first step for a small business is determining how the payroll is going to be processed. For example, do you pay a third-party service to do the payroll processing? Do you use payroll software with updates or annual subscriptions?
If you do process payroll in-house, consider the software used and the time it takes to process it. If it is labor intensive, investigate whether there is a more cost-effective way to manage the payroll, like outsourcing to a third-party service.
Is your payroll software state-of-the-art, or is it worth considering newer options? If so, how much will that cost and how long will it take to master?
Now, consider whether you need professional help to create the budget. If you use an accountant, it might be wise to let them make the budget for you or at least review the one you create.
If you decide to keep the payroll budget in-house, break it down into steps:
The payroll budget is not easy to determine. That is because payroll is complicated.
