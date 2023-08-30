The Challenges of Multistate Payroll: Things to Consider

State unemployment insurance requirements

Generally, the "worked-in" state provides unemployment insurance compensation and collects state unemployment tax, often referred to as “SUTA.” If an employer has employees working in multiple states, then the employer will have to pay SUTA to each state where they have employees working. For example, if the employee lives in a different state than the employer, such as a remote worker, the payment will generally go to the employee’s home state since that is where they are performing services.

If an employee works in multiple states throughout the year, it will depend on several factors. For instance, they may base it on where the employee spends most of their time or where they have their base of operations.

Workers' compensation requirements

All states set their own rules for workers' compensation benefits, so it is essential that you understand the laws that apply to your business. For example, the definition of a work-related incident can differ between states.

Reciprocal state agreements can also impact workers' compensation, but not all states have them.

Reciprocal state agreements

To make things more complicated, some states and the District of Columbia have a reciprocal agreement so that employees working in one state and living in another avoid double income tax withholding. Reciprocal agreements may exist between states that have close ties, such as Maryland and Virginia.

But not all such states that have reciprocity agreements. New York and New Jersey, for example, do not but an employee may be able to claim a tax credit.

The convenience of the employer rule

The convenience of the employer rule is something enforced by states to prevent tax evasion. Five states are using the convenience rule: Connecticut, Delaware, Nebraska, New York and Pennsylvania. Generally speaking, this rule means that wages paid to an employee from an employer based in one of these states is subject to income tax withholding for these states even if the employee performs services outside of these states unless an exception exists.

Pennsylvania, for example, can use this rule to tax an employee of a Philadelphia-based company who lives and works in New Jersey. That employee could be faced with two sets of state taxes – for both Pennsylvania and for New Jersey. The exception to this rule is if the employer requires the employee to live and work in another state due to a unique aspect of the work location required for the employee to perform their job duties or if the employer has setup a bona fide office for the employee.

Maintaining accurate records for each state

Companies with multistate payroll taxes must also ensure they retain the correct records for each state. States may not have the same requirements.

An easy way to do this is to research the payroll laws in each state and then create a comprehensive record retention list that covers all states. This way, you should have more than enough records if a state decides to do an audit of your payroll or taxes.

Best practices to consider with multistate payroll

Multistate payrolls are a challenge, but not an insurmountable one. The trick is to have a few common sense practices to keep the taxes accurate.

Stay up to date on state payroll and payroll tax regulations and requirements. Also, keep a resource list for critical states so you can check for changes in the law.

Develop a system for maintaining records. You want to ensure you have the proper documents should an agency audit occur or if you need them for some other reason.

Audit your payroll process regularly to ensure compliance. Consider setting a schedule for doing the audit, such as quarterly.

Keep the line of communication open with the employee. They may have questions or let you know if something changes in their work location.

