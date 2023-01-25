TriNet Team
Best practices from our HR experts
570 Articles - Page 18
HR News
People Matter Campaign
Michael Mendenhall, Senior Vice President, and Chief Marketing Officer / Chief Communications Officer hears stories from the customers who participated in TriNet’s brand campaign including Dr. Harvey Karp of Happiest Baby, Dr. Brook Parker-Bello of More Too Life, José Quiñonez of Mission Asset Fund, and Jaime Robinson and Lisa Clunie of JOAN Creative.
May 9, 2023 ・1 min read
Read more
HR News
TriNet Announcement: Unveiling the New TriNet
Michael Mendenhall, Senior Vice President, and Chief Marketing Officer / Chief Communications Officer introduces TriNet’s new brand and Burton M. Goldfield, Former President, and CEO unveils the new logo. They discuss TriNet’s evolution and where the company’s future is headed.
May 9, 2023 ・1 min read
Read more
Talent
8 Ways to Get Your Leadership Team Excited About Company Culture
For company culture to truly thrive, leadership teams need the understanding of how to align their workforce with business goals while providing them with a sense of deeper purpose.
April 27, 2023 ・8 mins read
Read more
HR News
TriNet’s new look, new commitment to SMBs.
TriNet President and Chief Executive Officer, Burton M. Goldfield, speaks at the unveiling event for our new brand identity, which illustrates how TriNet is the ideal platform for small and medium-size business as we help solve complex problems for more than 22,000 incredible customers across the United States.
April 4, 2023 ・1 min read
Read more
Talent
How to Prepare for Maternity Leave
To maintain employer-employee support and workplace continuity, it’s important for all involved to understand how to prepare for maternity leave.
March 10, 2023 ・5 mins read
Read more
Benefits
8 Questions to Ask HR About Maternity Leave
Learn the most important questions to ask HR about maternity leave. Talking about the issues will help your family and your company.
March 10, 2023 ・6 mins read
Read more
How to Write a Paternity Leave Out-of-Office Message
Learn to write paternity leave out-of-office messages with the right tone and information to suit the needs of you and your company.
March 10, 2023 ・7 mins read
Read more
Talent
Leave of Absence Letter
If you're among millions of employees this year who may need to request extended time off from work, here's a brief on writing your leave of absence letter.
March 9, 2023 ・5 mins read
Read more
How to Ask for Bereavement Leave
Surrounding the death of a loved one, you may need some time off work. Here's how to ask for bereavement leave and learn what you can expect from your employer.
March 8, 2023 ・5 mins read
Read more
Reducing Employee Turnover with PEO Support
Organizations that prioritize employee retention show promising results of growth. Consider the ways a PEO can help you reduce employee turnover and thrive in your industry.
March 1, 2023 ・7 mins read
Read more
HR Outsourcing
Understanding Co-Employment Benefits for Small Businesses
Entering a co-employment relationship has several benefits for SMBs. In addition to alleviating certain responsibilities, it may impact productivity, engagement and more.
February 28, 2023 ・8 mins read
Read more
Talent
9 Ways to Coach Your Employees to Success
Investing in coaching and development for your workforce is a crucial aspect of employee management. Doing so is one of the most worthwhile business investments you can make.
February 28, 2023 ・8 mins read
Read more
Talent
Best Practices for Discussing Mental Health in the Workplace
Take a proactive approach and help normalize talking about struggles, whether they’re work related or not. Regular check-ins can help see that employees have the support they need.
February 28, 2023 ・7 mins read
Read more
Is a Credit Score Check During a Background Check Ethical?
While almost every state considers pre-employment credit checks legal, there is some question about the ethics behind them. Find out more here.
February 13, 2023 ・7 mins read
Read more
Talent
Does Onboarding Mean You Are Hired?
As you start the employee onboarding process, you may wonder: Does onboarding mean you are hired? Here's what that probationary stage really means.
February 10, 2023 ・5 mins read
Read more
Talent
Do You Get Paid for Onboarding?
The hiring process being costly but necessary may lead employers and employees to wonder, “Do you get paid for onboarding?” The short answer? Yes. And no. Read on.
February 10, 2023 ・4 mins read
Read more
Hiring vs. Onboarding: Where One Stops and the Other Starts
Understanding the difference between hiring vs. onboarding can help a company excel at both of these vital functions.
February 10, 2023 ・6 mins read
Read more
Compensation vs. Salary: Make the Difference Work for You
Both employers and employees can use the differences between compensation and salary to achieve their goals.
February 7, 2023 ・5 mins read
Read more
How to Measure a Manager’s Success
Excellent leadership helps to make a successful company. Here are strategies for measuring a manager’s effectiveness.
February 2, 2023 ・8 mins read
Read more
Culture
10 Companies Who Inspire Creative Team Collaboration
Creative collaboration is the process teams use to define goals, come up with fresh ideas, and bring those ideas to life. Here are 10 companies that lead the way in collaborative efforts for employees and customers.
February 1, 2023 ・7 mins read
Read more
Amazon Loses Bid to End Worker Lawsuit Over Work-from-Home Expenses
Some employers are adopting reimbursement policies as a worker benefit. Others must do so because of the laws in their jurisdiction. Do you know where your company fits on the spectrum?
January 25, 2023 ・8 mins read
Read more