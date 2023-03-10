Pregnancy is an exciting time. And whether for yourself or someone on your team, it’ll be important to know how to prepare for maternity leave. After learning of the great news that a new baby is arriving, it may not be long before you all start wondering how maternity leave will impact continuity. According to Zippia, some 70% of women take some form of maternity leave, whether paid and/or unpaid. That reported average duration is 10 weeks. Hence, advance preparation for maternity leave is important for both employee and employer. The process might seem complex and stressful. But with proactive planning and strong communication, maternity leave shouldn’t negatively impact a company’s long-term plans. The key is to cover all bases in the short term so things don’t fall to the wayside during an employee’s absence. This article will discuss what maternity is and how both employees and employers can plan for time off.

What is maternity leave?

Maternity leave is time when pregnant women take time off from work to have their baby. The amount of leave time will vary, depending on a company’s policies or employee preferences for paid family leave or unpaid leave. Many people wonder if maternity leave is required. Women cannot be forced to take it, nor will it always be paid if they do. However, the 1993 Family Medical Leave Act (FMLA) protects the job of a new mother who takes time off to bond with her child during 12 weeks of unpaid leave. This includes those who adopt a child or welcome a foster child. Small businesses with fewer than 50 employees aren't bound by the FMLA, but state maternity leave laws may still apply.

Maternity leave is typically created from several types of leave or other employer benefits that include:

Sick leave.

Vacation leave.

Holiday pay.

Short-term disability.

Unpaid family leave time.

Any other type of unpaid or paid leave.

Developing a solid maternity leave plan is important because the new mom can understand her rights and responsibilities. Human resources can plan for a temporary replacement, comply with applicable laws, and/or develop a continuity plan in the employee’s absence. Establishing a game plan sets clear guidelines for everyone involved. This contributes to a potentially smoother transition for both pregnant workers and their employers and coworkers.