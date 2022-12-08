TriNet Team
TriNet Team
570 Articles - Page 19
Which Employees Aren't Pulling Their Weight?
Do you have a worker who’s slacking at your organization? Discover how to identify and work with staff members who aren’t doing their fair share.
January 19, 2023 ・8 mins read
Encouraging Employees to Take Risks
Empowering employees to take risks benefits the company and the staff. Find out more about how and why to encourage safe risk-taking among your workers.
January 18, 2023 ・8 mins read
What Employers Need to Know About Employee Peer Reviews
For many companies, the next evolution in the performance review process is to include reviews from coworkers as well as management.
January 17, 2023 ・8 mins read
Multi-State Payroll: Employer Guide to Compliance and Tax Regulations
Does your company have employees in different states? Read this guide to learn essential tips for payroll tax laws, compliance, and more.
January 12, 2023 ・7 mins read
Does Your Employee Benefits Package Need an Overhaul in 2023?
Companies must implement innovative strategies to give their current benefits packages a major overhaul to stay competitive in 2023.
January 6, 2023 ・7 mins read
Are You Protecting Your Employees’ Personal Identifiable Information?
As an employer, it’s a given that you will encounter employees’ personal identifiable information. But the threat of PII theft is high, so it’s important that you protect your employees’ data.
January 6, 2023 ・8 mins read
How to Handle Employee Theft
The best way to handle worker theft depends on your company policy. Read this ultimate guide for advice and insights.
December 21, 2022 ・7 mins read
Focus on Total Well-being in 2023
In 2023, companies are pivoting to a focus on total employee well-being. Here’s how to integrate it into your company’s benefit offerings.
December 21, 2022 ・7 mins read
Talent
HR Fast Facts: What Is Job Mapping?
Job mapping is a way that employers can classify positions based on job profiles.
December 20, 2022 ・2 mins read
The Best "Holidays" for Creative Engagement Opportunities in 2023
Whether you’re looking to better engage your employees or to boost your social media profile, this list of holidays offers fun and unique opportunities.
December 17, 2022 ・7 mins read
Payroll
HR Fast Facts: Increase in Massachusetts State Income Withholding
The State of Massachusetts subtracts withholdings for FICA (Social Security and Medicare) taxes from employees' gross taxable wages before calculating their MA personal income withholdings.
December 13, 2022 ・1 min read
Benefits
New York Family Leave Insurance
New York Family Leave Insurance (FLI), or Paid Family Leave (PFL), is a state mandated coverage for most private employers. The coverage is funded by employee payroll contributions.
December 8, 2022 ・2 mins read
Compliance
HR Fast Facts: What Is the Definition of Non-Registered Domestic Partners?
Learn about how unregistered domestic partners are defined for health insurance plans.
December 8, 2022 ・2 mins read
Compliance
California Form DE-4 For Employees
Form DE-4 is what employees in California use to claim allowances and filing status for CA state income tax.
December 8, 2022 ・1 min read
Benefits
HR Fast Facts: How Long Do New Hires Have to Enroll in Benefits?
Learn more about new hire enrollment periods.
December 8, 2022 ・1 min read
Payroll
HR Fast Facts: Why Are There Hours Showing on My Salaried Employee's Paystub?
If you're wondering why your salaried employees see that they've worked 86.67 hours per pay period, learn why here.
December 8, 2022 ・1 min read
Compliance
HR Fast Facts: Why Do Employees Need to Provide Proof of a Qualifying Live Event?
When enrolling in insurance coverage due to a qualifying life event (QLE), documentation is needed to prove the date of the QLE. Proof documents are official documents directly related to the event.
December 8, 2022 ・1 min read
Payroll
HR Fast Facts: What Is a Quarterly Wage and Tax Report?
Learn about employer quarterly wage and tax reports and why they're important.
December 8, 2022 ・1 min read
Compliance
HR Fast Facts: Which States Extend Dependent Coverage for Children Beyond Age 26?
Health insurance for dependents is usually available until they turn 26, but some states offer exceptions.
December 8, 2022 ・1 min read
Compliance
HR Fast Facts: Why Must Employees Provide a Reason for Waiving Medical Coverage?
If an employee needs to waive medical coverage, find out how it can impact your company.
December 8, 2022 ・1 min read
Benefits
HR Fast Facts: FAQs About Short-Term and Long-Term Disability Coverage
Both short-term disability (STD) and long-term disability (LTD) have specific nuances that apply to them. See additional details to understand the differences of short-term disability and long-term disability.
December 8, 2022 ・8 mins read
