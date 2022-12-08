01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
Home Trends & Insights California Form DE-4...

Compliance

California Form DE-4 For Employees

December 8, 2022 ·

TriNet-Wingmark.png
TriNet Team

Best practices from our HR experts

Employees in California use Form DE-4 to claim allowances and filing status for CA state income tax.

Filing status on Form DE-4


Available filing statuses include:

  • Single or Married (filing separately, with 2 or more incomes)

  • Married (filing together, 1 income)

  • Head of Household




See the Instructions - 1 Allowances section on page 3 of Form DE-4 for more information on selecting the proper filing status.

