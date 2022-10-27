TriNet Team
Best practices from our HR experts
Payroll
HR Fast Facts: What Is Allowable Disposable Income for Child Support Garnishments?
Learn how to calculate disposable income for an employee's child support payments.
December 8, 2022 ・2 mins read
Benefits
HR Fast Facts: Can Employees Decline Health Insurance and Enroll Later?
Employees who choose to decline coverage during initial enrollment will not be covered under their employer's insurance plans or pay any premium deductions.
December 8, 2022 ・1 min read
Payroll
HR Fast Facts: What Is Rate of Pay Safe Harbor?
If you want more information around the Affordable Care Act rate of pay safe harbor calculation, here are some tips.
December 8, 2022 ・2 mins read
Benefits
Risk Class for Workers' Compensation Insurance in Washington
Learn about Washington state's risk class codes for workers' compensation here.
December 8, 2022 ・2 mins read
Benefits
What Is a Plan Administrator?
A plan administrator is the person or company an employer chooses to manage its health insurance plan(s). Learn more about them here.
December 8, 2022 ・1 min read
Compliance
HR Fast Facts: What are Composite Rates?
What is a composite rate for health insurance? Find out here.
December 8, 2022 ・1 min read
Payroll
HR Fast Facts: What Does a Pre-Tax Medical Premium Mean on a Pay Stub?
Employees can get their health insurance premiums deducted from their paycheck before income taxes or payroll taxes are withheld and then paid to their health insurance carrier.
December 8, 2022 ・1 min read
Compliance
Registering for Employer Account with Oklahoma Employment Security Commission
Here are tips around Oklahoma unemployment registration for employers.
December 8, 2022 ・1 min read
Benefits
HR Fast Facts: Which Benefits Are Typically Pre-tax?
Is dental insurance pre-tax? Is vision insurance pre-tax? Find out here.
December 6, 2022 ・1 min read
Benefits
HR Fast Facts: Can Employees Enroll a Dependent Without an SSN on Their Insurance?
Here's how employees can add their newborn to their insurance without a SSN.
December 5, 2022 ・2 mins read
Benefits
HR Fast Facts: How Can Employees Get Reimbursed for Pharmacy Expenses?
Here are some ways that employees can get reimbursed for prescriptions.
December 5, 2022 ・2 mins read
Benefits
HR Fast Facts: Finding Primary Care Provider ID Number
If your employees are looking for their primary care provider's ID number, here are ways they can find it.
December 5, 2022 ・1 min read
Compliance
HR Fast Facts: What Is California's 2810.5 Notice?
California Labor Code section 2810.5 requires employers to provide written notice to employees about specific employment items.
December 2, 2022 ・2 mins read
HR Outsourcing
Benefits of Using HR Software to Support Your Business
HR software optimizes HR tasks, goals and overall organization. When used strategically, it can help improve efficiency to help drive your business forward.
December 1, 2022 ・9 mins read
Everything You Need to Know About Wage and Hour Lawsuits
Complying with federal, state, and local wage and hour laws can be intimidating. But comply you must — or risk a wage and hour lawsuit.
November 26, 2022 ・8 mins read
This Checklist Will Help Ensure Your Hiring Process Is Compliant
Hiring new employees is always exciting, but the process must comply with the law. Use this checklist to ensure you cover all your bases.
November 17, 2022 ・10 mins read
Industry Insights
8 Common HR Management Problems and How to Use Technology to Solve Them
Boost efficiency and save time with a comprehensive HR technology platform. See common HR problems that technology can help resolve.
November 9, 2022 ・7 mins read
Culture
6 Key Benefits of Digital Communication in the Workplace
The benefits of digital communication in the workplace are plentiful, but you need a solid strategy to make the best use of those tools.
November 3, 2022 ・5 mins read
Talent
Generation Z Communication in the Workplace: 3 Things to Know
Businesses are beginning to understand that Generation Z communication in the workplace has a style all its own.
November 3, 2022 ・6 mins read
What Is a Payroll Calendar — And How Do You Make One?
Do not confuse payroll calendars with payroll checklists. Though they share overlapping features, they are essentially different.
October 28, 2022 ・8 mins read
Culture
Active Listening in the Workplace: How Its Worth Its Weight In Gold
Active listening in the workplace doesn't just make people feel better about themselves and their environment — it can have a serious financial impact.
October 27, 2022 ・6 mins read
