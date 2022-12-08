01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
TriNet Logo tel:888.874.6388
Get Started
Services Industries Trends & Insights Our Customers About Us
ArtboardCreated with Sketch.
Overview
Let’s Connect
Home Trends & Insights HR Fast Facts:...

Compliance

HR Fast Facts: Why Do Employees Need to Provide Proof of a Qualifying Live Event?

December 8, 2022 ·

TriNet-Wingmark.png
TriNet Team

Best practices from our HR experts

When enrolling in health insurance coverage due to a qualifying life event (QLE), documentation is needed to prove the date of the QLE. Proof documents are official documents directly related to the event.
For example:



  • Certificate of Creditable Coverage (COCC)

  • Marriage Certificate

  • Birth Certificate

  • Notice of birth from the hospital

  • Domestic partner affidavit


The image must be clear and legible. Key dates must be included in the uploaded document.


For example:



  • Date of loss of coverage

  • Marriage date

  • Date of birth



If you have questions on what is considered acceptable documentation, contact your broker.

Example of an acceptable document


The Certificate of Creditable Coverage (COCC) below is a good example of a loss of coverage document because it has the official insurance carrier logo at the top of the page and includes the name of the member to whom it applies as well as the coverage effective date and cancellation date.

image

 

Example of an unacceptable document


The document below is a medical insurance card and would not be accepted as it does not include the coverage effective date or cancellation date.

image

Inadmissible example document #2


The image below is a bad example of a loss of coverage document as none of the information is legible.

image


Trending now

7 Steps to Improve Your Employee Onboarding Process
Poor onboarding can have many disastrous effects. It can set a new employee up for...
ACA Fact Sheet: Full-Time, Variable Hour and Seasonal Employees
In order to avoid potential penalties, it is important for applicable large employers...
ACA Fact Sheet: Who is a Seasonal Employee?
Under IRS and U.S. Treasury Department regulations, new seasonal employees are not...
rise-nav_banner.jpg

Inspirational stories and on-the-ground perspectives shaping the future of work.

RISE Now
Log In
Investor Relations
Partners
Referrals
Developers
Careers
Tools
Blog
Pricing
FAQs
Contact Us
Locations
Get Support
TriNet Mobile App
Apple Store Icon
Google Play Store Icon
©2009-2023 TriNet Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
Terms of Use Privacy Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information