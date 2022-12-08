HR Fast Facts: Why Do Employees Need to Provide Proof of a Qualifying Live Event?

If you have questions on what is considered acceptable documentation, contact your broker.

Example of an acceptable document

Example of an unacceptable document

Inadmissible example document #2

The Certificate of Creditable Coverage (COCC) below is a good example of a loss of coverage document because it has the official insurance carrier logo at the top of the page and includes the name of the member to whom it applies as well as the coverage effective date and cancellation date.The document below is a medical insurance card and would not be accepted as it does not include the coverage effective date or cancellation date.The image below is a bad example of a loss of coverage document as none of the information is legible.