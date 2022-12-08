HR Fast Facts: FAQs About Short-Term and Long-Term Disability Coverage

How do I calculate benefits and premiums for short-term disability?

STD benefits and premium amounts depend on the weekly salary and how the policy defines covered earnings.

Benefits are usually up to a fixed maximum set by the plan, for example: 60% of weekly salary, to a maximum benefit of $1500.

Salary amounts are rounded according to the carrier's rules, e.g., 52,500 rounded to 52,000.

Premiums are calculated in multiple ways, depending on the carrier: Benefit amount / (10 * Rate) Weekly salary / (10 * Rate) Weekly salary / (100 * Rate) Flat dollar amount per employee per month (PEPM)

Employer-paid disability benefits are treated as state and federal taxable by default, but there may be situations where administrators ask their workers if they prefer a tax-free disability benefit bypaying tax on the employer-paid cost.

The volume in most TriNet-sponsored disability plans is based on the amount of covered earnings defined by the group policy.

Example

Bob earns $52,000 annually. His weekly salary (for the purposes of calculation) is $1 ,000.

His plan design is 60% of weekly earnings, up to a $1500 weekly max benefit.

His rate is .225/10.

According to the plan design:

His monthly premium is ($52,000 / 12 months x .225 / 100) = $9.75.

Remember that even if the weekly salary exceeds the maximum weekly benefit, their benefits and premium are capped by the maximum benefit. For example, if Bob earned $5000 weekly, but kept the same plan outlined above:

His weekly benefit is capped at $1500 (the plan's max benefit is $1500).

His premium is capped at $24.38 $130,000 / 12 months x .225 / 100).

How do I calculate benefits and premiums for long-term disability?

LTD benefits and premium amounts depend on an employee's monthly salary.

Benefits are usually up to a fixed maximum set by the plan, for example: 50% of monthly salary, to a maximum benefit of $5000.

Salary amounts are rounded per thousand for insurance carriers that round salary. Some carriers will round the final volume and not the salary.

Premiums are calculated based on total monthly salary, not the benefit amount.

Employer-paid disability benefits are treated as state and federal taxable by default, but there may be situations where administrators ask their workers if they prefer tax-free disability benefit by paying tax on the employer-paid costs.

Example Bob earns $60,000 annually. His monthly salary (for the purposes of calculations) is $ 5,000. His plan design is 60% of monthly earnings, up to a $ 6,000 monthly max benefit (which corresponds to a maximum monthly salary of $10,000)

His rate is .30/$100. According to the plan design: His monthly benefit amount is (.60 x $ 5 ,000) = $3000.

His monthly premium is ($ 5 ,000 x . 30 / $100) = $15.00. Remember, even if the employee makes more than the maximum benefit, the premium is still limited by the maximum monthly salary. So, if his monthly salary was $13,000, for the same plan: His monthly benefit amount is (.60 x $13,000) = $ 6 ,000 (maximum).

His monthly premium is ($10,000 maximum monthly salary x . 30 / $100) = $30.00. State Disability Law & Paid Family Medical Leave State disability insurance (SDI), or “short-term disability coverage,” is required in the states of California, Hawaii, New York, New Jersey, and Rhode Island, and the territory of Puerto Rico. Paid Family Medical Leave (PFML) which can pay for a worker’s own disabling condition is required in Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Oregon, and Washington. Companies with employees performing work in these states must either provide, or facilitate the procurement of, short-term disability insurance to those employees. The short-term coverage is required to cover, among other things, non-occupational disabilities and pregnancy. The rules vary from state to state. In California, SDI is paid for through employee paycheck deductions. In New York, an employer may obtain private coverage or purchase coverage through the state fund to meet the obligation. Your company may be subject to fines if you do not offer these plans to employees residing in the states mentioned. You can contact the following resources to stay compliant and/or set-up new coverage if needed: California SDI — State Disability Insurance English (800) 480-3287 Spanish (866) 658-8846 Hawaii TDI — Temporary Disability Insurance Law (808) 586-9161 New Jersey TDB — Temporary Disability Benefits Law (609) 292-7060 New York DBL — Disability Benefits Law (888) 875-5790 Rhode Island TDI — Temporary Disability Insurance Act (401) 462-8420 Puerto Rico TDI — Temporary Disability Insurance (English) (Spanish) (787)754-5353 How are deductions handled while on STD or LTD?