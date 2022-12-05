01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
TriNet Logo tel:888.874.6388
Get Started
Services Industries Trends & Insights Our Customers About Us
ArtboardCreated with Sketch.
Overview
Let’s Connect
Home Trends & Insights HR Fast Facts:...

Benefits

HR Fast Facts: How Can Employees Get Reimbursed for Pharmacy Expenses?

December 5, 2022 ·

TriNet-Wingmark.png
TriNet Team

Best practices from our HR experts

Ultimately, the best source for finding how to get a pharmacy expense reimbursed will be through carriers. However, we have compiled some helpful tips below.

Reimbursements for pharmacy expenses within 30 days



  1. Claims filed within 30 days of the prescription being filled can be directly reimbursed through the pharmacy where the prescription was filled/purchased.

    • The plan member will need to present their carrier ID card and a receipt showing the amount they originally paid.



  2. The pharmacy can then run the claim for the prescription through the carrier's pharmacy claim system and provide a reimbursement for any costs that were previously paid out of pocket.

    • Reimbursements do not include copay amounts.

    • Some pharmacies will allow direct reimbursements for up to 90 days, but 30 is a good rule of thumb.




Reimbursements for pharmacy expenses after 30 days



  • If the 30-day direct reimbursement period has passed or the pharmacy will not honor the receipt, the plan member would need to submit a claim form through their carrier's pharmacy vendor.

  • These claim forms can be obtained on a carrier's website.

    • Reimbursement through the carrier typically takes 30 days.

    • The carrier will issue payment directly to the member.



Trending now

7 Steps to Improve Your Employee Onboarding Process
Poor onboarding can have many disastrous effects. It can set a new employee up for...
ACA Fact Sheet: Full-Time, Variable Hour and Seasonal Employees
In order to avoid potential penalties, it is important for applicable large employers...
ACA Fact Sheet: Who is a Seasonal Employee?
Under IRS and U.S. Treasury Department regulations, new seasonal employees are not...
rise-nav_banner.jpg

Inspirational stories and on-the-ground perspectives shaping the future of work.

RISE Now
Log In
Investor Relations
Partners
Referrals
Developers
Careers
Tools
Blog
Pricing
FAQs
Contact Us
Locations
Get Support
TriNet Mobile App
Apple Store Icon
Google Play Store Icon
©2009-2023 TriNet Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
Terms of Use Privacy Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information