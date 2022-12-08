InsightsHR Fast Facts: Why Are There Hours Showing on My Salaried Employee's Paystub?
Topic:
Payroll

HR Fast Facts: Why Are There Hours Showing on My Salaried Employee's Paystub?

December 8, 2022・1 min read
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HR Fast Facts: Why Are There Hours Showing on My Salaried Employee's Paystub?

Some payroll systems will automatically show hours on pay stubs for all employees. The hours can be automatically generated and not intended to reflect actual hours worked. Often, it is an automatic calculation based on assumed 8-hour work days.

Here is a breakdown of how the calculation could work:

There are 40 hours in a work week and 52 weeks in the year.

40*52= 2080 hours worked in a year

For semi-monthly pay frequencies, there are 24 pay periods for the year.

2080/24 = 86.67 hours per pay period

For bi-weekly pay frequencies, there are 26 pay periods for the year.

2080/26 = 80 hours per pay period

If there is a holiday or time off request, the automatic calculation may account for this and subtract the hours so it shows hours worked based on a per day proration.

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This article is for informational purposes only, is not legal, tax or accounting advice, and is not an offer to sell, buy or procure insurance. It may contain links to third-party sites or information for reference only. Inclusion does not imply TriNet’s endorsement of or responsibility for third-party content.
TriNet Team

TriNet Team

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