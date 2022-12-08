HR Fast Facts: What Is Rate of Pay Safe Harbor?

Who should use the Rate of Pay Safe Harbor?

How to use the Rate of Pay Safe Harbor



9.61% for plan years beginning in 2022

for plan years beginning in 2022

9.83% for plan years beginning in 2021

for plan years beginning in 2021

9. 78 % for plan years beginning in 2020

% for plan years beginning in 2020

9.86% for plan years beginning in 2019



Disadvantages of Rate of Pay Safe Harbor

If an employer satisfies the requirements for this Safe Harbor that proves Affordable Care Act (ACA) affordability, their insurance coverage offering will be considered affordable under the employer mandate.This safe harbor may be most useful for employers with hourly employees and the need for a fast, “failsafe” calculation method. If the Rate of Pay safe harbor is met for your lowest-paid worker, then it will also be met for the rest of your workforce.Multiply an hourly worker's lowest pay rate during the calendar month by 130 hours. If their health coverage premium is not more thanof this amount, your coverage is considered affordable under the employer mandate.You can only multiply the hourly pay rate by 130 hours per month, even if your staff actually works more hours. If you have any workers who are paid purely on commission, youselect this safe harbor. You cannot use the rate of pay safe harbor for any salaried individuals who experience a pay reduction in any month.