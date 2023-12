HR Fast Facts: What Is California's 2810.5 Notice?

The rate or rates of pay and basis thereof, whether paid by the hour, shift, day, week, salary, piece, commission, or otherwise, including any rates for overtime, as applicable.



Allowances, if any, claimed as part of the minimum wage, including meal or lodging allowances.



The regular payday designated by the employer in accordance with the requirements of the Labor Code.



The name of the employer, including any "doing business as" ("dba") names used by the employer.



The physical address of the employer's main office or principal place of business, and a mailing address, if different.



The telephone number of the employer.



The name, address, and telephone number of the employer's workers' compensation insurance carrier.



Any other information the Labor Commissioner deems material and necessary.



An explanation of the employee's right to paid sick leave.



California Labor Code section 2810.5 requires employers to provide written notice to employees about specific employment items.For example, the law requires that employers provide notice to employees of their:This notice must be be provided at the time of hiring and within 7 days of a change if the change is not listed on the employee’s pay stub for the following pay period. For example, if an employee receives a raise, the employer must either provide an updated 2810. 5 form or written confirmation of the same details required by the form within 7 days.