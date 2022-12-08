InsightsHR Fast Facts: What Is Allowable Disposable Income for Child Support Garnishments?
Topic:
Payroll

HR Fast Facts: What Is Allowable Disposable Income for Child Support Garnishments?

December 8, 2022・2 mins read
SHARE
HR Fast Facts: What Is Allowable Disposable Income for Child Support Garnishments?

The following is a guide for calculating the amount of allowable disposable that may be garnished during a worker's pay period. Allowable disposable income is calculated by multiplying a worker's disposable income by the CCPA percentage limit. (Allowable Disposable Income = Disposable Income x CCPA % Limit)

Allowable disposable income is the most a worker’s wages may be garnished. The amount that can be garnished is dependent on disposable income and the Consumer Credit Protection Act (CCPA) percentage limit. This in effect sets a maximum limit on the percentage that may be garnished in a pay period.

CCPA % limit is an amount determined at a federal level and sets the maximum percentage that may be garnished.

Disposable income is the portion of an worker’s paycheck that is subject to garnishments. Taxes and legally-required deductions don’t count towards disposable earnings. Voluntary deductions such as 401(k) contributions and health and life insurance are generally considered part of disposable income. These restrictions may vary by state; each court order for child support should cite any applicable state regulations. (Disposable Income = Gross Pay - Allowable Deductions) Wages that are eligible for garnishments include any normal pay, as well as any commissions or bonuses a worker may receive.

Determine disposable income 

You may use the table below to help determine a worker’s disposable income. Directions for calculating disposable income:

  1. Enter the gross pay in box 1
  2. Enter the amount of each allowable deduction in boxes 2 - 7
  3. Enter the sum of boxes 2 - 7 in box 8
  4. Subtract line 8 from line 1 and enter the amount in box 9.
  5. The amount in line 9 is the disposable income
     
    1Gross pay
    2Federal Income Taxes
    3Social Security and Medicare taxes
    4State taxes
    5City/Local taxes
    6Health insurance premiums*
    7Involuntary retirement or pension plan payment*
    8Allowable deductions (Add lines 2 through 7)
    9Disposable Income (Subtract line 8 from line 1)
     
  2. *If allowed by the garnishment order, or work state regulation.

Handling HR and Compliance on Your Own?

Answer a few quick questions to see which HR solution fits your business.

This article is for informational purposes only, is not legal, tax or accounting advice, and is not an offer to sell, buy or procure insurance. It may contain links to third-party sites or information for reference only. Inclusion does not imply TriNet’s endorsement of or responsibility for third-party content.
TriNet Team

TriNet Team

Best practices from our HR experts

Get the latest HR trends, insights, advice and more sent straight to your inbox.

Additional Articles
PAYROLL
Pay Transparency Isn’t the Risk, Avoiding It Is
May 6, 2026
Pay transparency laws are expanding fast, but the real risk isn't disclosure — it's lacking the infrastructure to back it up. Learn how SMBs can build trust, ensure compliance, and turn transparency into a competitive advantage.
Read more
PAYROLL
Compensation Strategy Is Strategy, Whether You Treat It That Way or Not
May 4, 2026
Discover why compensation is a strategic business lever — not an afterthought — and how defining a clear pay philosophy can drive alignment, reduce turnover, and reinforce your company culture.
Read more
PAYROLL
Navigating Compensation Change Together
May 4, 2026
Discover how small and medium-sized businesses can navigate evolving compensation trends — from pay transparency and total rewards to technology and performance alignment — to build trust and retain top talent.
Read more

Get Help Navigating HR Compliance

Our experts can help you stay on top of HR rules and requirements so you can focus on running your business with confidence. Reach out. We're here to help.

TriNet may use the information you provided above to contact you about our products and services, in accordance with our Privacy Policy. You may update your communication preferences here.