01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
TriNet Logo tel:888.874.6388
Get Started
Services Industries Trends & Insights Our Customers About Us
ArtboardCreated with Sketch.
Overview
Let’s Connect
Home Trends & Insights HR Fast Facts:...

Payroll

HR Fast Facts: What Is Allowable Disposable Income for Child Support Garnishments?

December 8, 2022 ·

TriNet-Wingmark.png
TriNet Team

Best practices from our HR experts

The following is a guide for calculating the amount of allowable disposable that may be garnished during a worker's pay period.

Allowable disposable income is calculated by multiplying a worker's disposable income by the CCPA percentage limit. (Allowable Disposable Income = Disposable Income x CCPA % Limit)

Allowable disposable income is the most a worker’s wages may be garnished. The amount that can be garnished is dependent on disposable income and the Consumer Credit Protection Act (CCPA) percentage limit. This in effect sets a maximum limit on the percentage that may be garnished in a pay period.

CCPA % limit is an amount determined at a federal level and sets the maximum percentage that may be garnished.

Disposable income is the portion of an worker’s paycheck that is subject to garnishments. Taxes and legally-required deductions don’t count towards disposable earnings. Voluntary deductions such as 401(k) contributions and health and life insurance are generally considered part of disposable income. These restrictions may vary by state; each court order for child support should cite any applicable state regulations. (Disposable Income = Gross Pay - Allowable Deductions)

Wages that are eligible for garnishments include any normal pay, as well as any commissions or bonuses a worker may receive.

Determine disposable income 


You may use the table below to help determine a worker’s disposable income.

Directions for calculating disposable income:

  1. Enter the gross pay in box 1

  2. Enter the amount of each allowable deduction in boxes 2 - 7

  3. Enter the sum of boxes 2 - 7 in box 8

  4. Subtract line 8 from line 1 and enter the amount in box 9.

  5. The amount in line 9 is the disposable income







     
















































    1Gross pay
    2Federal Income Taxes
    3Social Security and Medicare taxes
    4State taxes
    5City/Local taxes
    6Health insurance premiums*
    7Involuntary retirement or pension plan payment*
    8Allowable deductions (Add lines 2 through 7)
    9Disposable Income (Subtract line 8 from line 1)

     

  2. *If allowed by the garnishment order, or work state regulation.

Trending now

7 Steps to Improve Your Employee Onboarding Process
Poor onboarding can have many disastrous effects. It can set a new employee up for...
ACA Fact Sheet: Full-Time, Variable Hour and Seasonal Employees
In order to avoid potential penalties, it is important for applicable large employers...
ACA Fact Sheet: Who is a Seasonal Employee?
Under IRS and U.S. Treasury Department regulations, new seasonal employees are not...
rise-nav_banner.jpg

Inspirational stories and on-the-ground perspectives shaping the future of work.

RISE Now
Log In
Investor Relations
Partners
Referrals
Developers
Careers
Tools
Blog
Pricing
FAQs
Contact Us
Locations
Get Support
TriNet Mobile App
Apple Store Icon
Google Play Store Icon
©2009-2023 TriNet Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
Terms of Use Privacy Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information