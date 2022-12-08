01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
TriNet Logo tel:888.874.6388
Get Started
Services Industries Trends & Insights Our Customers About Us
ArtboardCreated with Sketch.
Overview
Let’s Connect
Home Trends & Insights HR Fast Facts:...

Compliance

HR Fast Facts: What are Composite Rates?

December 8, 2022 ·

TriNet-Wingmark.png
TriNet Team

Best practices from our HR experts



Health insurance companies have 2 methods for determining premiums: member-level rating and composite rating.

In member-level rating, premiums are assigned based on each member's individual risk level, based on factors such as age and zip code. Composite rating allows insurance companies to assign rates based on the overall risk profile of a whole company.


Composite rates are calculated in a unique manner. Instead of assigning each employee a rate based on the individual age and zip code, the carrier takes an average of premiums for all enrolling employees to determine one rate for each enrollment type.

Most commonly, composite rates are expressed as distinct rates for the following enrollment types:

  • Employee Only

  • Employee + Spouse

  • Employee + Child

  • Employee + Family


This means anyone enrolling in the company with a spouse only will pay the same rate, regardless of where they live or how old they are. Similarly, all people enrolling as individuals will pay the same rate, and so on.

Trending now

7 Steps to Improve Your Employee Onboarding Process
Poor onboarding can have many disastrous effects. It can set a new employee up for...
ACA Fact Sheet: Full-Time, Variable Hour and Seasonal Employees
In order to avoid potential penalties, it is important for applicable large employers...
ACA Fact Sheet: Who is a Seasonal Employee?
Under IRS and U.S. Treasury Department regulations, new seasonal employees are not...
rise-nav_banner.jpg

Inspirational stories and on-the-ground perspectives shaping the future of work.

RISE Now
Log In
Investor Relations
Partners
Referrals
Developers
Careers
Tools
Blog
Pricing
FAQs
Contact Us
Locations
Get Support
TriNet Mobile App
Apple Store Icon
Google Play Store Icon
©2009-2023 TriNet Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
Terms of Use Privacy Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information