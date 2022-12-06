HR Fast Facts: Which Benefits Are Typically Pre-tax?



Medical Insurance



Dental Insurance



Vision Insurance



Health Savings Account (HSA)



Flexible Savings Account (FSA)



401(k)



Commuter Benefits (Parking and Transit) can either pre-tax or post-tax, so a full set (Transit Pre-tax, Transit Post-tax, Parking Pre-tax, Parking Post-tax) should be created.







Please contact your company's tax advisor for advice on determining the taxability of specific deductions as pre-tax or post-tax. To set-up pre-tax or post-tax deductions, please contact your payroll provider.





Here's a list of benefits that are typically deducted from employees before taxes are calculated: