HR Fast Facts: Which Benefits Are Typically Pre-tax?

Here's a list of benefits that are typically deducted from employees before taxes are calculated:
Medical Insurance
Dental Insurance
Vision Insurance
Health Savings Account (HSA)
Flexible Savings Account (FSA)
401(k)
Commuter Benefits (Parking and Transit) can either pre-tax or post-tax, so a full set (Transit Pre-tax, Transit Post-tax, Parking Pre-tax, Parking Post-tax) should be created.
Please contact your company's tax advisor for advice on determining the taxability of specific deductions as pre-tax or post-tax. To set-up pre-tax or post-tax deductions, please contact your payroll provider.