Home Trends & Insights HR Fast Facts:...

Benefits

HR Fast Facts: Which Benefits Are Typically Pre-tax?

December 6, 2022 ·

TriNet Team

Best practices from our HR experts

Here's a list of benefits that are typically deducted from employees before taxes are calculated:

  • Medical Insurance

  • Dental Insurance

  • Vision Insurance

  • Health Savings Account (HSA)

  • Flexible Savings Account (FSA)

  • 401(k)

  • Commuter Benefits (Parking and Transit) can either pre-tax or post-tax, so a full set (Transit Pre-tax, Transit Post-tax, Parking Pre-tax, Parking Post-tax) should be created.




Please contact your company's tax advisor for advice on determining the taxability of specific deductions as pre-tax or post-tax. To set-up pre-tax or post-tax deductions, please contact your payroll provider.

Inspirational stories and on-the-ground perspectives shaping the future of work.

