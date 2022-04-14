Running a successful business means taking care of your workforce and fostering a strong employee experience. To create a well-rounded employee experience, you need to consider your company culture, onboarding processes, ongoing professional development as well as the array of benefits available. While incorporating options that help promote a healthy work-life balance are becoming increasingly important, traditional benefits are still the benchmark of your employer obligations. These include health insurance coverage and options for retirement planning. Without strong options for either, employee retention could suffer. To help your employees plan for their futures, a good employer-sponsored 401(k) plan is key. Here, we’ll discuss some important details of 401(k) plans.

What is a 401(k)?

A 401(k) is a type of retirement savings plan that’s made available by many employers across the U.S. When eligible employees enroll in a 401(k) plan, a portion of their paycheck is automatically deducted and deposited into an account. These amounts may be invested, which might include mutual funds, stocks, bonds and money market investments. Another investment option, target-date funds, are a combination of stocks and bonds that gradually become more conservative as the individual approaches retirement age. Depending on the 401(k) plan, the employer may match employee contributions, up to a limit.

Employees can determine how much they will contribute each paycheck, but the IRS currently limits contributions to $20,500 for 2022. If employees are over the age of 50, the limit is higher. These contribution limits change yearly, so it’s important to stay up to date.

Generally, the two primary types of 401(k) contributions are traditional pre-tax and Roth. The main difference between the two is that traditional employee contributions are pre-tax, thus reducing taxable income. However, when an individual withdraws money from a traditional 401(k) account, the amount withdrawn is taxable income. Roth contributions are made with after-tax income. Employees will not be able to deduct the contributions from taxable income, but when they withdraw the money, it isn’t taxed again. 401(k) contributions typically cannot be withdrawn prior to the age of 59 ½ without penalty.

The Importance of a 401(k) Retirement Plan

Availability of a retirement plan is an important part of your company’s benefits package, especially when it comes to employee experience. Big companies can provide attractive 401(k) packages and SMBs need to have similar options available to stay relevant. However, many smaller companies find that 401(k) plans may be too expensive or confusing. Business owners may be worried about long-term stability, resources and high investment management fees that may be charged in smaller plans. There are options for business owners, but retirement plan availability provides important and sometimes expected benefits to your employees.

Stronger Savings Plan401(k) plans provide eligible employees with an effective means to build their retirement savings. Since the money is automatically deducted from their paychecks, they don’t need to do anything after the initial setup. This convenience can greatly increase the success of a savings plan over time.

Tax Savings from 401(k)Contributions made into a 401(k) can reduce an employee’s overall taxable income. In addition, 401(k) plans give employees the opportunity to make tax-deferred investment gains and earnings which can help increase the return on investment later in life.

Secure Financial Future Typically, there are penalties for withdrawals made before reaching age 59 ½ which enables most individuals to let their money grow. This can help to create a secure financial future for those looking to enjoy their later years without the stress of working.