Topic:
HR Fast Facts: Which States Extend Dependent Coverage for Children Beyond Age 26?
The most common age limit for enrolling a child in coverage is age 26, but exceptions may apply. These exceptions are based on the state where a company's health insurance policy was established. If you're not sure where your company's insurance policy was established, please contact your company's administrator.
State exemptions to the Affordable Care Act
In the following states, a dependent is eligible if they meet both of the following criteria to remain on insurance until age
|Florida
|30
|Nebraska
|30
|New Jersey
|31
|New York
|30
|Pennsylvania
|30
|Wisconsin
|27
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