HR Fast Facts: Which States Extend Dependent Coverage for Children Beyond Age 26?

State exemptions to the Affordable Care Act







In the following state

a dependent is eligible if they meet both of the following criteria

to remain on insurance until age





Florida





Unmarried



No dependent children.





30





Nebraska





Unmarried



State resident or full-time student.





30





New Jersey





Unmarried



State resident or full-time student.



Requires D30/D31 enrollment





31





New York





Unmarried



29 years of age or under (through a parent's coverage)



Requires D0/D31 enrollment





30





Pennsylvania





Unmarried



State resident or full-time student.



With policyholder's permission





30





Wisconsin





Unmarried



Not offered insurance through their employer.





27







The most common age limit for enrolling a child in coverage is age 26, but exceptions may apply. These exceptions are based on the state where a company's health insurance policy was established. If you're not sure where your company's insurance policy was established, please contact your company's administrator.