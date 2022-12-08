01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
HR Fast Facts: Why Must Employees Provide a Reason for Waiving Medical Coverage?

December 8, 2022 ·

TriNet-Wingmark.png
TriNet Team

Best practices from our HR experts

Employees who choose to decline one or more lines of coverage offered by a company for themselves or their dependents must sign a waiver and provide a reason for declining.

The waiver that the employee will be required to sign can include the following:

  • Name

  • Social Security number

  • Employment date

  • Who the employee is waiving coverage for, and why

  • Confirmation that the only way for employees to enroll themselves or a dependent prior to the company's next open enrollment period (up to 12 months) is through a qualifying life event


These reasons directly affect the company's ability to qualify for insurance coverage, and should be accurately reported.

