Topic:
HR Fast Facts: Why Must Employees Provide a Reason for Waiving Medical Coverage?
Employees who choose to decline one or more lines of coverage offered by a company for themselves or their dependents must sign a waiver and provide a reason for declining. The waiver that the employee will be required to sign can include the following:
- Name
- Social Security number
- Employment date
- Who the employee is waiving coverage for, and why
- Confirmation that the only way for employees to enroll themselves or a dependent prior to the company's next open enrollment period (up to 12 months) is through a qualifying life event
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This article is for informational purposes only, is not legal, tax or accounting advice, and is not an offer to sell, buy or procure insurance. It may contain links to third-party sites or information for reference only. Inclusion does not imply TriNet’s endorsement of or responsibility for third-party content.
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