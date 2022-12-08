HR Fast Facts: Why Must Employees Provide a Reason for Waiving Medical Coverage?



Name



Social Security number



Employment date



Who the employee is waiving coverage for, and why



Confirmation that the only way for employees to enroll themselves or a dependent prior to the company's next open enrollment period (up to 12 months) is through a qualifying life event



Employees who choose to decline one or more lines of coverage offered by a company for themselves or their dependents must sign a waiver and provide a reason for declining.The waiver that the employee will be required to sign can include the following:These reasons directly affect the company's ability to qualify for insurance coverage, and should be accurately reported.