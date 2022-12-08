Topic:
HR Fast Facts: How Long Do New Hires Have to Enroll in Benefits?
The length of time that new hires have to enroll in health benefits varies by employer. Often, it's a 30-day period.
What happens if a new hire misses the enrollment window?
If a new hire misses their enrollment window, for any reason, reach out to your broker to evaluate if there are any options for the new hire or if they'll need to wait for your next company open enrollment to add benefits.
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This article is for informational purposes only, is not legal, tax or accounting advice, and is not an offer to sell, buy or procure insurance. It may contain links to third-party sites or information for reference only. Inclusion does not imply TriNet’s endorsement of or responsibility for third-party content.
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