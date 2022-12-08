Registering for Employer Account with Oklahoma Employment Security Commission



Head to the EZ Tax Express login page.

Click the Create New User ID (Registration) link in the letfthand list.

Click Create an Employer Account.

Complete the application by providing the requested information.



All employers must provide a Federal Employer Identification Number (EIN).



Employers who have an existing OK SUTA Account Number can enter it in the Account ID field. This field is not required for employers who have not yet registered for and received their SUTA account number.







Employers who pay employees in Oklahoma should register for an account with the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission's EZ Tax Express employer portal to receive an OK State Unemployment Tax (SUTA) Account Number and to authorize their payroll provider to deposit and file OK unemployment taxes.To register for an account in the OESC's EZ Tax Express system as new or existing employer: