TriNet Team
Best practices from our HR experts
570 Articles - Page 21
Why You Should Encourage Open Communication in the Workplace
Open communication in the workplace means people can communicate honestly, transparently, and clearly — and without fear.
October 26, 2022 ・5 mins read
Read more
SMB Matters
5 Social Media Pain Points Small Business Owners Face
The social media pain points small business owners face can be exhausting. Here are ways to deal with them.
October 20, 2022 ・6 mins read
Read more
How to Celebrate Filipino American History Month in the Workplace
Celebrating FAHM in the workplace can be a great way to honor and include the Filipino community and history. Here are ideas to get you started.
October 18, 2022 ・7 mins read
Read more
Talent
Best Practices for Protecting Your Company During the Hiring Process
Establishing hiring best practices can help prevent complaints, claims and lawsuits. Take a critical look at your hiring practices and see if following these guidelines might help reduce your risk and help you hire the quality talent you need.
October 14, 2022 ・11 mins read
Read more
Talent
Which Jobs Are Likely to Become Extinct — and How to Prepare
Find out which roles and sectors are declining in demand in the U.S. — and which could be extinct by 2042.
October 12, 2022 ・5 mins read
Read more
Can You Read Body Language in the Workplace?
Your body language in the workplace may be speaking louder than words. Here’s what you need to understand about non-verbal communication.
October 7, 2022 ・7 mins read
Read more
Benefits
Multiple Employer Retirement Plans: A Solution to SMB Employee Challenges
A good employer-sponsored 401(k) plan helps employees plan for the future while improving retention. Learn how a multi-employer retirement plan can incentivize your team.
October 7, 2022 ・10 mins read
Read more
Culture
How to Conduct an Employee Engagement Survey
Are you aware that only 36% of employees are actively engaged in the workplace? What’s more is that 51% of employees are disengaged while another 13% are actively disengaged, meaning they go out of their way to spread negativity within the workforce.
October 3, 2022 ・10 mins read
Read more
Culture
36 Workplace Communication Quotes to Inspire Your Team
These workplace communication quotes lend perspective to just how important communication is to our professional lives.
September 22, 2022 ・6 mins read
Read more
How to Spot a Bad Apple in Your Organization
Discover the best strategies for how employers and managers can identify, work with, and communicate with problem employees.
August 31, 2022 ・7 mins read
Read more
Payroll
Is an Open Compensation Policy a Good Idea?
Should you make compensation public at your company? Learn the pros and cons of an open salary policy for your business.
August 30, 2022 ・6 mins read
Read more
Strategies for Engaging and Retaining Your Hourly Employees
When a productive hourly worker becomes disengaged or suddenly quits, it can adversely impact your business. Discover ways to hang on to your top employees.
August 30, 2022 ・7 mins read
Read more
Benefits
“Use It or Lose It” Paid Time Off vs. Flex Time
A use-it-or-lose-it PTO policy may be negatively impacting your employees' work-life balance and retention. Here's why you should consider if offering flex time is the right fit for your workforce.
August 25, 2022 ・6 mins read
Read more
Culture
Should You Worry About Negative Employee Reviews Online?
Learn why negative reviews on Glassdoor and other review sites matter — and how to handle them.
August 24, 2022 ・8 mins read
Read more
What Is Managed Payroll — and Is It Right for Your Business?
Would your business benefit from outsourcing payroll? Learn more about managed payroll and how it can help your company.
August 24, 2022 ・7 mins read
Read more
Culture
7 Company Culture Books You Need to Read
Reading a company culture book is an investment in yourself and the company as a whole, especially when you put the ideas into action.
August 17, 2022 ・6 mins read
Read more
How to Encourage Employees to Take Alternate Transportation to Work
There are environmental as well as work-related reasons to encourage staff to use alternative transportation options. Find out how to bring those benefits to your workplace.
August 17, 2022 ・7 mins read
Read more
Culture
10 Inspiring Company Culture Examples
Great company culture examples can give business leaders ideas for how they can reap the benefits of a culture that motivates employees.
August 16, 2022 ・7 mins read
Read more
Job Shadowing: What Is It and Why Do You Need It?
Find out how job shadowing can benefit both your company and employees, plus tips for developing a shadowing plan.
August 9, 2022 ・9 mins read
Read more
HR Outsourcing
11 Tips to Prepare Your Business for a Recession
You may not be able to control if a recession occurs, but you can be prepared to minimize the impact. See our list of action items to help secure your business regardless of the state of the economy.
August 5, 2022 ・16 mins read
Read more
Should I Hire a Business Consultant for My Small Business?
There are many reasons to hire a business consultant for your small company. Learn why this might be a solution for you.
August 4, 2022 ・7 mins read
Read more