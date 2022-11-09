Paperwork—whether physical or digital—is one thing that all business owners tend to hate. It leads to frustration, decreased productivity and can cause compliance-related issues. Yet many companies still rely on inefficient HR management processes.

While it might be manageable for a small team, as your business grows and you begin to increase your workforce, administration may become increasingly cumbersome. If not properly handled, these tasks can overtake your day, challenge your wellbeing and impede success. Luckily, advancements in technology have made solutions available to small and medium-size businesses (SMBs). With the right platform, you can now simplify your HR administration and maximize company-wide productivity.

Following are eight common HR problems that SMBs face and how technology can solve them.

1. Organization

Every business, regardless of size, must collect and secure employee information for HR purposes. From onboarding and benefits enrollment to performance reports, employee experience surveys and payroll, documents can add up. While many businesses have migrated towards digitalization, having a system for storage and organization is essential to time management. Luckily, a little organization and adoption of a new platform can help you keep your employee information easily accessible and secure.

One way to achieve this is to utilize a platform with a streamlined, user-friendly interface. This helps reduce document clutter and creates an easy process for finding information when it’s needed. This includes payroll, benefits, onboarding, time off requests and more. TriNet’s HR platform lets you easily access and visualize your TriNet data, with the option to cross-connect with external business applications for other documents. With customizable platforms, you’ll be more efficient and effective in finding the information you need, when you need it.

2. Productivity

Employee productivity correlates with overall profits. The same applies to HR teams and management roles. However, it can be difficult to stay focused on growing your business when you’re spending too much time working on complicated HR tasks. Many SMBs use different technology platforms to help them with different tasks, but that can cause an even higher loss of productivity. Having to toggle between technology platforms for different tasks or sets of data may lead to a lot of wasted time and can complicate even the simplest of tasks.

Instead, adopting an intuitive technology solution that offers self-service models can lead to streamlined, efficient actions that allow for future scalability and success. A platform reduces the time you spend on administrative tasks by allowing your employees to take charge of their HR data. It also allows managers to build personalized reports and make administrative changes as needed, without having to constantly switch back and forth between applications. These integrated features can drastically increase productivity and reduce wasted resources.

3. Time management

Running a business can make you feel like there are never enough hours in the day. Between managing employees, overseeing HR requirements and trying to find ways to meet your business goals, time management can seem unachievable. Rather than wasting your days combing through paperwork, search for difficult-to-find information or deal with unreliable technology, switch to an HR platform that includes mobile capabilities.

Comprehensive HR technology platforms with mobile access allow you to get the information you need anytime, anywhere. With an easy-to-use interface and simple organizational flow, you can access critical information in real-time, at your fingertips. This gives you, and your employees, the opportunity to update information as it changes, reducing complications involved in submitting reports or managing payroll.

4. Lack of resources

Budgeting is often a concern for SMBs, especially when they’re just starting out. While many business owners assume that utilizing high-quality HR technology will be expensive, the return on investment is often worth the upfront cost. HR technology is designed to help you to save you money by reducing costly mistakes and wasted time. It also brings time efficiencies to your hard-working team. However, finding a different platform for each of your business needs is not recommended, as this will increase costs and likely lead to an overall decrease in efficiency.

Instead, work with a bundled HR solution that includes a comprehensive technology platform. The option for external application integration can also help to unify your data and avoid wasted resources.