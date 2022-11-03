01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
TriNet Logo tel:888.874.6388
Get Started
Services Industries Trends & Insights Our Customers About Us
ArtboardCreated with Sketch.
Overview
Let’s Connect
Home Trends & Insights 6 Key Benefits...

Culture

6 Key Benefits of Digital Communication in the Workplace

November 3, 2022 ·

TriNet-Wingmark.png
TriNet Team

Best practices from our HR experts

The modern workplace is awash in digital communication. Email, for decades now, has been one of the most thoroughly used digital communications tools. To a lesser extent, video conferencing with remote workers and clients has been a thing, too. But when the pandemic made remote working an absolute necessity (that will persist into the future), digital communication tools have become increasingly crucial in the workplace. In addition to traditional methods of communication, like phone calls and email, we've now added virtual meetings, instant messaging, and workflow apps that blend with social media and with internal communications on multiple levels. Even podcasts and company blogs are merging into the daily employee experience.

With the benefits of digital communication in the workplace being so clear, it is essential for businesses to develop a coherent digital communications strategy. While all of these digital communication channels are great for breaking down communication barriers, keeping employees engaged, and efficient knowledge sharing, they can also create security vulnerabilities that expose sensitive information and blur the important lines that create a healthy work-life balance — especially for remote employees.

Although there are many benefits of using digital communication in the workplace, it’s important to develop a good digital communication policy so that your organization gets most of the benefits with few of the downsides. Let’s take a look at some of those benefits.

1. Real-time communication 


In today’s digital workplaces, real-time communication through instant messages, email, video conferencing, and other digital tools is extremely important in uniting the entire workforce. Faster broadband speeds allow remote and on-site workers to share ideas, large data files, video presentations, podcasts, and other content from anywhere on the planet, in real-time. When face-to-face communication isn't possible, digital tools can be effective in making remote employees and customers feel like they’re with you — even if they’re thousands of miles away. This can improve the customer experience, and it can keep employees engaged anywhere.
When face-to-face communication isn't possible, digital tools can be effective in making remote employees and customers feel like they’re with you — even if they’re thousands of miles away.

2. Increased productivity 


New technologies have allowed the creation of remote working experiences that have upended the pre-pandemic notion that productivity would suffer if employees were working from home. When we all entered a situation in which the work environment had to be remote, many organizations quickly saw some of the tangible business benefits of relying on digital communication tools and remote work. For example, without the need for a commute to and from work, employees were more rested and relaxed and were able to get more (and better) work done in less time. This positive employee experience led to improved employee satisfaction, which also fed productivity gains.

3. Enhanced tech skills and training 


Another benefit of the digital transformation of the workplace is that flex- and home-based employees are learning all kinds of new skills. With every new tool that they master, their skills increase and they are able to improve their productivity and confidence. Many companies are offering their on-site and remote workers the opportunity to continue their education through these new communication tools. Instead of having to send employees to a seminar somewhere and pay for travel, food, and lodging expenses, a plethora of online classes, podcasts, and seminars are now available to help employees gain more skills, either from home or while at the office.

4. Increased knowledge sharing and innovation 


It bears repeating that one of the biggest benefits of digital communication in today's workplaces is that geography matters so much less now than it did before. Teams on different continents can collaborate and can bring fresh perspectives together using video meetings, instant messages, data files, and other digital technologies — instantaneously. This blending of ideas across cultures, teams, and continents can generate unexpected and competitively-exciting innovations that were heretofore unheard of. This can have a positive impact on your company’s bottom line and on your efforts to create a more inclusive and diverse workforce.

5. An expanded talent pool 


As a big plus for hiring managers, these new digital communication tools make it possible for you to hire the best candidates from anywhere. Geography is no object. It’s easier than ever to find qualified candidates online, train them online, and have them integrate directly into your global team and work remotely, using the right tools.

6. Increased employee retention


talented employees are more likely to stay if they know that they can do their best work in an atmosphere where they feel they can maintain a healthy work-life balance.


Now that employees and leaders all know what it means to work remotely and to have flexible schedules, there’s really no going back. This is especially true of the up-and-coming Generation Z employees who have grown up with the expectation of having to work hard, but with the flexibility to do it where and when they feel most productive. Digital communication tools are there to make it happen, so talented employees are more likely to stay if they know that they can do their best work in an atmosphere where they feel they can maintain a healthy work-life balance. This helps companies save a lot of time, money, and energy; they don’t have to constantly replace employees whom they could have kept in the first place, if they’d only had the right flexibility options.

Create the right digital workforce strategy 


Today’s workplace can be more interactive, more egalitarian, productive, and engaged than ever before, regardless of geography. This is all because of the new technologies and tools that give us more communication. To get key guidance on how to implement digital communication and to get help with a smart strategy for building it within your workplace, contact the TriNet team. We help you, as an HR professional and a business leader, select the right digital tools for the needs of your organization.

Trending now

7 Steps to Improve Your Employee Onboarding Process
Poor onboarding can have many disastrous effects. It can set a new employee up for...
ACA Fact Sheet: Full-Time, Variable Hour and Seasonal Employees
In order to avoid potential penalties, it is important for applicable large employers...
ACA Fact Sheet: Who is a Seasonal Employee?
Under IRS and U.S. Treasury Department regulations, new seasonal employees are not...
rise-nav_banner.jpg

Inspirational stories and on-the-ground perspectives shaping the future of work.

RISE Now

Additional Articles

Creative thanksgiving ideas

CULTURE

10 Creative Ideas for Your Office Thanksgiving Celebration

You don’t need to give your employees a full-blown feast to show how thankful you are for them and all they do. Read about Thanksgiving employee engagement ideas to successfully...

November 1, 2023

National Disability Employment Awareness Month

DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION

Supporting Employees with Disabilities: What You Need to Know

October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM) which celebrates the impactful contributions from persons with disabilities to our country, the economy, and the...

October 30, 2023

Why-Pronouns-Matter_thumbnail.jpg

DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION

Why Pronouns Matter When Building an Equitable Culture

In order to build an equitable culture, it is important to meet the needs of your diverse workforce. It starts with understanding the unique needs of your employees and addressing...

October 18, 2023

Log In
Investor Relations
Partners
Referrals
Developers
Careers
Tools
Blog
Pricing
FAQs
Contact Us
Locations
Get Support
TriNet Mobile App
Apple Store Icon
Google Play Store Icon
©2009-2023 TriNet Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
Terms of Use Privacy Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information