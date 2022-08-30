Is an Open Compensation Policy a Good Idea?

What is an open salary policy?

At some point in their careers, most people wonder if they’re being paid fairly for the job they’re doing. It’s common to speculate about what coworkers make. Companies are frequently sued for discriminatory practices; businesses may be accused of paying one worker a higher wage due to external factors like gender, for example.To increase trust and improve transparency, some companies adopt an open compensation policy. This clearly states what salary to expect at every position.This new-ish concept works for some companies, but it could also backfire depending on how it’s implemented. Here’s what to consider before you implement an open salary policy.

79% of respondents want some form of pay transparency.

Employee preferences on knowing salary ranges



32% want total transparency, where all employee wages are public.



68% of employees would change employers for greater pay transparency, even if they’d make the same wages.



What are the pros of salary transparency?

Increased equity

Better performance

Streamlined hiring

Clear career paths

Less speculation

An open salary policy makes salary information for each position public to your employees and the general public. It means posting salary information on job descriptions. Some companies create a spreadsheet that details the pay for each position and share it among the workforce.Some companies go even further with salary transparency at work. For example, social media software company Buffer publishes salary information for all positions . The information also includes the name of the person in that position and the city, state, and country in which they live. This supports one of the company’s core values: “default to transparency.”Salary transparency can be very specific, such as the exact salary of the exact person at a company. It can also be more general, providing a salary range for each role. Some companies are legally obligated to post salary ranges. For example, as of 2022, employers in New York City must include a salary range for any advertised job.Most employees want to know, at a bare minimum, a salary range for positions. An April 2022 survey of 1,000 United States full-time employees by Visier found:Research shows mixed results for keeping salaries secret vs. making them available for all workers. When your company doesn’t have an open pay policy, the secrecy could negatively affect productivity . But in some companies with salary transparency, lower-paid workers may be more likely to use unsavory methods to advance their position and earn more.As you consider what would work best for your company, compare the pros and cons of salary transparency and how they might affect your workforce.Here are a few of the big advantages that come with an open compensation policy.When you make salaries public, it eliminates speculation that factors like gender or race influence salaries. Salary transparency can help you diminish wage gaps. It evens the playing field for your employees. For example, AAUW reported in 2021, women still made only 83% of what men earn . Salary transparency can help your business avoid a lawsuit or discrimination accusations.If an employee knows how much more they can earn, they may be more motivated to improve their performance. Hard numbers in the form of an open compensation policy give employees something to work toward.You could decrease the time to hire and streamline your recruitment process by using an open compensation policy. When a job has a clearly stated salary, applicants know exactly what they’ll make. That eliminates negotiation time. You also know you won't lose talented applicants due to salary since it’s transparent from the beginning of the application process.Another potential benefit of open compensation is that your current employees know what to expect along their career journeys with your company. There’s less negotiation required for workers you want to promote. For workers outside your company you’re interested in hiring, clear salary expectations can help you attract and hire them more quickly.Salary transparency increases, well, transparency at your business. There’s less speculation and guessing by employees. Your workers don’t have to assume the worst because salary information is available to them at any time. That can decrease gossip and negative speculation.

What are the cons of salary transparency?

Lack of privacy

Data for competitors

Reputation issues

Retention risks

Less flexibility

Consider your company culture before you introduce open compensation

Generation Z respondents are much more likely (89%) to be comfortable with salary transparency than baby boomers (53%).