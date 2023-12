The Quarterly Wage and Tax Report document is used by employers to report wage and payroll tax withholding information each quarter.



Employees need to file these on a quarterly basis with each state, district, and territory in which they pay employees in order to stay compliant with their state unemployment insurance (SUTA) payments. These reports are a crucial function of employer taxes.



This document is also known as the DE9C in California, and the NYS-45 in New York.