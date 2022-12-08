01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
TriNet Logo tel:888.874.6388
Get Started
Services Industries Trends & Insights Our Customers About Us
ArtboardCreated with Sketch.
Overview
Let’s Connect
Home Trends & Insights Risk Class for...

Benefits

Risk Class for Workers' Compensation Insurance in Washington

December 8, 2022 ·

TriNet-Wingmark.png
TriNet Team

Best practices from our HR experts

In the State of Washington, the amount a company pays for workers' compensation insurance depends on the company's risk class and experience factor.


See the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries Site to determine or look up a company's risk class and tax rates.


Risk class in detail



  • Risk classes group companies by the likelihood that someone employed by that company will file a claim for workers' compensation. These classes separate companies with a higher incidence of workplace injuries, e.g., construction companies, from companies with a lower incidence, e.g., software development companies.

  • Risk classes are assigned an identifying code with the format 0000-00, e.g., 5302-00, Software Design & Engineering and Internet Service Providers.

  • Companies in each risk class are assigned the specific base tax rate for each of 4 Washington state funds that pay for workers' compensation claims, which are used (along with the experience factor) to compute a company's Composite Rate, the premium amount paid for each hour worked by an employee in Washington.

  • Rates for each base tax rate are updated each year based on historical claims for businesses in each risk over a 5-year period.

Trending now

7 Steps to Improve Your Employee Onboarding Process
Poor onboarding can have many disastrous effects. It can set a new employee up for...
ACA Fact Sheet: Full-Time, Variable Hour and Seasonal Employees
In order to avoid potential penalties, it is important for applicable large employers...
ACA Fact Sheet: Who is a Seasonal Employee?
Under IRS and U.S. Treasury Department regulations, new seasonal employees are not...
rise-nav_banner.jpg

Inspirational stories and on-the-ground perspectives shaping the future of work.

RISE Now
Log In
Investor Relations
Partners
Referrals
Developers
Careers
Tools
Blog
Pricing
FAQs
Contact Us
Locations
Get Support
TriNet Mobile App
Apple Store Icon
Google Play Store Icon
©2009-2023 TriNet Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
Terms of Use Privacy Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information