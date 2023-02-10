If you start the onboarding process, are you hired?

So when does onboarding mean you are hired?

Receiving an offer for a job you really want is a great feeling. The job may have better pay, benefits, and flexibility than your previous job. And you’re over the moon in your excitement to start a new role with a new organization. But as you begin the onboarding process, you may wonder,In most companies, beginning thefor a new employee means that the job has been filled. The employee can rest easy, knowing they've likely attained a long-term position where they can grow professionally. However, it’s important to read the new hire paperwork. In some instances, the new job comes with a probationary period ranging from a few weeks to a few months. Here we'll help you understand what it means and what to expect when yourincludes a probationary period.Typically, when you get the job offer letter, accept and sign, and kick off the, you’re hired for the position. However, it’s important to understand that many jobs have aof 1-3 months. For some companies, it can last 6-12. Your new company should inform you of the length of time for your probationary period and the mutual expectations therein.Being aisn’t outside the "norm" in the business world. It may make even more sense once you consider that 47 million U.S. employees quit their positions in 2021, according to the 2022 Retention Report by the Work Institute. Many companies are dedicating probationary periods for betterthat might help prevent issues resulting from premature commitment.Many new employees confuse the terms probationary hire with being “on probation,” which can evoke feelings of wrong-doing. Employees may also confuse it with corporate disciplinary programs, like 90-day performance improvement plans. But being a probationary new hire doesn’t mean the new employee is in trouble or perceived as "less-than." Employers understand thatneed time to acclimate to workplace culture, complete training programs, and achieve high performance.It’s also a time of evaluation for both the employee and the employer. Employees have the time they need to determine whether or not the job aligns with their. Likewise, employers have time to determine if an employee is awithin the organization.Mostinclude some form of a probationary period. Here's a look at some of the pros and cons for new hires and human resources.Essentially, from day 1. But as in any employment situation, duration is not guaranteed. Furthermore, themay feel particularly precarious due to their more-tentative nature.Recognize thatconsists of many steps over time. These may range from conducting a background check and drug test to hosting a successful orientation and providing ongoing support. The process often involves meeting the other employees, pairing with a mentor, and completing required training modules. Probationary periods don't have to leave anyone feeling cautious. They can ultimately set the skills, expectations, and first impressions that drive aand thrive long-term.Want to learn more about effective onboarding? Download our definitive guide to employee onboarding now.For more business and career-related tips, tools, and resources, count on TriNet along the journey.