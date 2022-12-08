01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
HR Fast Facts: What Is the Definition of Non-Registered Domestic Partners?

December 8, 2022 ·

TriNet-Wingmark.png
TriNet Team

Best practices from our HR experts

Plans and carriers may define domestic partnership obligations differently.

Definition of a non-registered domestic partnership


Two individuals who have a committed relationship of mutual caring which has existed for at least 8 months (or a different term as defined by the carrier/plan) prior to enrollment in the health plans; and are both 18 or older.

In general, a non-registered domestic partnership has the following features:

  1. The partners have a committed relationship of mutual caring which has existed for at least 8 months (or a different term as defined by the carrier/plan) prior to enrollment in the health plans; and

  2. The partners are both 18 or older and mentally competent to consent to contract

  3. The plan participant certifies that the information is true and correct

  4. The plan participant must immediately notify the plan if the individual ceases to meet the eligibility requirements or the information changes

  5. The plan participant undertakes the responsibility to provide documentation of the status upon request and if it is not promptly provided the employer may terminate coverage for the dependent.




Since plans and carriers may have different eligibility requirements, employees should reach out to their company's primary administrator for more information or with any questions.

