HR Fast Facts: What Is the Definition of Non-Registered Domestic Partners?

Definition of a non-registered domestic partnership



The partners have a committed relationship of mutual caring which has existed for at least 8 months (or a different term as defined by the carrier/plan) prior to enrollment in the health plans; and

The partners are both 18 or older and mentally competent to consent to contract

The plan participant certifies that the information is true and correct

The plan participant must immediately notify the plan if the individual ceases to meet the eligibility requirements or the information changes

The plan participant undertakes the responsibility to provide documentation of the status upon request and if it is not promptly provided the employer may terminate coverage for the dependent.







Since plans and carriers may have different eligibility requirements, employees should reach out to their company's primary administrator for more information or with any questions.





