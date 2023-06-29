HR Risk Management: A Complete Guide for Businesses

Business involves risk. From start-up nonprofits to massive corporations, risk management is always going to play a key role in the workplace. HR risk is the specific risk posed to an organization by human interactions. To stay compliant and mitigate risks in employee behavior, HR teams need to take a proactive approach.
If poor HR risk management leads to high turnover rates, for example, jobs will sit vacant. Vacancies are expensive. Plus, they strain existing staff and that may cause dissatisfaction. To compensate, hiring managers might rush things and bring a poorly vetted candidate into a key role. The damage grows and cascades throughout the organization. This is typical of the losses inflicted by the failure of risk management or its absence.
The world of human resources is a flowing ecosystem. Everything is related and unmanaged risk in one area can cause unexpected trouble in others. This article is a complete guide to navigate the complexities of human risk and HR risk management.
Before we can reduce risk, we have to identify where it might come from. HR professionals can help a company work through and identify all potential risks in their business, from sexual harassment to workplace injury.
Once the risks have been identified, they can be prioritized. What is the likelihood of it happening? Is it likely to be an isolated incident? If not, how often might it occur? What are the consequences? Can it be prevented by training? If it were to happen, how would we deal with it?
Let's work through a few examples as a point of entry for HR risk assessment.
Hiring and onboarding eats up time and money with the potential for mistakes. As we’ve mentioned, a pressured work environment could lead to a rushed hiring process. A missed background check or incomplete follow-up with references could bring in a real problem person. Or, someone in the hiring process could make a discriminatory hiring decision, causing the business to face legal claims.
Once new employees are in the door, it doesn’t mean they’ll stay. After a confusing onboarding process, a new hire might be unsure of their responsibilities or of safety protocols. This could lead to damaged equipment, injuries, privacy violations or simply low-quality deliverables. Meanwhile, the employee might question their own competence and feel hung out to dry.
Even if no disaster occurs, employees brought on board with little guidance often feel little loyalty to their company. It's hard to feel adrift and engaged at the same time. Among other problems, new employees might be unaware of opportunities for training and career growth. They might assume they need to find another employer for that.
Outside of health benefits, employment-related litigation is one of the fastest-growing HR expenses. To avoid risk, prudent companies adhere to labor laws and follow workplace safety guidelines and industry norms. Failure to do so can bring lengthy, costly and demoralizing fallout. This can be true whether the risk was calculated or unintentional.
These can take many forms. For example, employees might be asked to work extensive overtime, risking burnout and denting the company's budget for payroll. Burnout can worsen other problems, such as workplace conflict and harassment.
Employees, former employees or potential employees can claim discrimination, harassment, retaliation, wrongful termination and other issues. One study found that more than one in four private companies reported experiencing an employment practices liability (EPL) loss in the previous three years. The same study found that average losses can reach over $100,000.
Problems in this area may fall on management. One survey found that 84% of U.S. workers blame bad managers for creating unnecessary stress. Managers need adequate supervision, too. This is one reason that it's critical to conduct exit interviews when employees leave. They may tell you about bad managers who are creating hostile work environments and driving away good employees. You can guess where this leads us back to: retention risks. (If you want a shock, check out this calculator for the cost of employee turnover.)
Data security now seems to touch on all areas of life. In such a tech-based work world, it’s easy for a company to fall prey to standard phishing scams and hard-to-catch malware. Employees are just a click away from exposing themselves and their colleagues’ sensitive data or allowing hackers to cripple a company's operations.
It’s also critical for departing employees to be swiftly and cleanly separated from access to confidential and proprietary information. As soon as possible, companies should revoke their accounts and passwords and reclaim their company-owned electronic devices.
Companies can take a wide range of steps to mitigate risks involving a company's human capital. Let's look at some common and effective approaches.
Let's recap some of the most common benefits of a comprehensive risk management plan.
Establishing a risk management plan isn’t easy. Both employees and management may resist new oversight. Also, a company might find it difficult to afford the necessary HR management team. How can a company with limited HR power proactively prevent problems, while retroactively resolving issues? TriNet offers a specific HR risk management plan catered to serve your small business.
We conduct industry-specific risk assessments with experienced risk management consultants to help reduce your likelihood of workplace violations or injuries. From payroll compliance to occupational health standards, we are here to offer solutions. Once a solution is implemented, we also step in to help you track and monitor your results. From start to finish, TriNet strives to help protect your company from all matters of workplace HR risks.