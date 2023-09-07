PEO vs. Insurance Broker: Understanding Their Roles and Benefits

What Are the Essential Differences?

Both aim to simplify a business access to benefits for employees, PEOs and insurance brokers serve distinct roles. A PEO offers a holistic suite of HR and payroll services and is in a co-employment relationship with the client. On the other hand, insurance brokers focus solely on the insurance realm, acting as intermediaries between clients and insurers. Here's a simplified breakdown:

PEO

Function:

● Provides comprehensive HR solutions to businesses.

● Offers benefits and payroll administration, HR consulting, and compliance support.

Cost Model:

Typically charges a flat fee per employee or a percentage of the total payroll. The fee includes the broad range of services provided.

Benefits:

● Can offer access to a broad range of employee benefits.

● Provides expertise in HR and compliance matters.

● Can help with administrative HR tasks, helping to reduce certain overhead costs for businesses.

Insurance Broker

Function:

A broker helps businesses find the best insurance policies tailored to their needs. They provide a variety of insurance options such as health insurance, workers' compensation, and general liability.

Cost Model:

Earns commission from insurance companies for policies sold.

Some might charge additional fees for services or consultations.

Modern brokers might use a flat fee or fee-for-service model.

Benefits:

Provides expertise in the insurance market.

Can help businesses navigate complex health coverage and insurance choices.

May help businesses get higher-quality, tailored insurance coverage at competitive rates.

How Insurance Brokers Collaborate with PEOs

PEOs and insurance brokers can collaborate to provide comprehensive HR solutions for businesses. A business might have an established relationship with an insurance broker but may want the expand services to a PEO.

Size, Scale, and Budget Considerations

When evaluating whether to engage with a PEO or an insurance broker, your company's size and scale may be major factors. Small businesses with limited in-house HR capabilities might gravitate toward PEOs. PEOs can offer access to competitive benefit packages typically reserved for larger corporations.

Conversely, massive enterprises with a huge workforce might opt for insurance brokers to craft insurance solutions that cater to their unique needs.

Budget costs are also a key element. With a PEO, a business may commit to monthly payments. A broker is paid a commission by the insurance company that the business chooses. To decide between the two, business leaders need to project their long-term needs, the value of the different levels of service, the specific costs for each service, and the potential return in investment for each solution. The well-being of their employees and their satisfaction with the insurance choices also must be considered.

PEO vs. Insurance Broker: Choosing What's Right for You

PEOs like TriNet offer an integrated approach, covering a gamut of HR functions, benefits administration, and risk management. Fortunately, TriNet works with many insurance brokers, so small business owners can get expertise in all areas — all bundled into one.

Small and medium-sized businesses seeking a holistic solution that helps to alleviate administrative burdens, helps with compliance concerns, and offers access to premium benefits can find that and more at TriNet. Our comprehensive suite of HR services makes it a leader for businesses looking toward growth and stability.

