PEO vs. Insurance Broker: Understanding Their Roles and Benefits

If you're a small business that's ready to choose and administer employee benefits, it's important to know the full extent of your options. You could do your own research and go it alone, but that's a time-consuming endeavor. It also could be counterproductive. You could, instead, turn to an insurance broker or a professional employer organization (PEO). They are very different but can be complementary. In this article, we'll look at the distinct roles of PEOs vs. insurance brokers and what to consider for your business.

What Is a Professional Employer Organization?

A PEO provides human resources outsourcing services to clients. The PEO and client enter into a co-employment relationship. The PEO and client’s responsibilities are expressly described in a service agreement between the PEO and the client. The client maintains the control over daily operations, including hiring, job roles, and business decisions. The co-employment model allows businesses to outsource certain HR-related administrative burdens and responsibilities to the PEO.

By leveraging the PEO's scale and expertise, businesses can enhance what they offer to employees, keep up to date with employment-related compliance and focus on their core business functions. In summary, a PEO offers comprehensive HR solutions to help businesses with their HR tasks and mitigate certain risks.

What Is an Insurance Broker?

An insurance broker is a professional intermediary who helps clients find and purchase insurance policies. They have a deep understanding of the insurance market and the nuances of different policies. By assessing a client's specific risks and needs, brokers may recommend the appropriate coverages, including health insurance coverage. Their role involves comparing policies from multiple insurance providers, helping clients receive the best coverages, terms and rates.

Brokers may also assist in clarifying policy terms, conditions, and costs, making the complex world of insurance more accessible. Moreover, when a client needs to make a claim, brokers can provide guidance. In essence, an insurance broker can act as a trusted advisor and advocate for clients. They help navigate the intricacies of health insurance options, offer tailored solutions, and provide a peace of mind.