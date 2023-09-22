Which Transportation Expenses are FSA Eligible?

Transportation benefits, sometimes known as commuter benefits, aid employees who must commute from home to a workplace by allowing them to utilize pre-tax dollars to pay for their travel. Sometimes employees confuse healthcare FSA transportation benefits with commuter benefits because both have a pre-tax component. FSA transportation, however, is not for commuting to work. Eligible FSA transportation expenses are typically limited to travel by bus, train, taxi, or parking expenses for FSA eligible medical services.

What’s covered by a transportation or commuter benefits plan?

Since the purpose of transportation benefits is to reduce congestion, conserve fuel resources and cut down on pollution, the benefits are limited to those types of transportation that will help to achieve that goal. Currently, coverage is limited to:

Qualified Parking

Transit Passes

Vanpooling

Qualified parking

This benefit is limited to parking near a place of employment, however, does not include the employee’s residence even if the employee works remotely. It can also include park-and-ride lots where an employee leaves their vehicle to utilize other forms of transportation.

Transit passes and vanpooling

Any token, pass, farecard or voucher than can be exchanged for a ride on public transit is considered a transit pass and is eligible under transportation benefits. Modes of transportation can be almost anything, including trains, busses, ferries, streetcars and even monorails. Vans are also considered under this type of benefit if the van holds a minimum of six commuters, not including the driver. Private taxis, Ubers, or Lyft transportation however is not considered part of this type of transit benefit unless the vehicle utilized meets the criteria of vanpooling (six commuters in one vehicle not including the driver).

The IRS annually adjusts the monthly amount allowed for transit passes and vanpooling and the benefit is therefore limited to that amount.