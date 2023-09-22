Which Transportation Expenses are FSA Eligible?

The benefits landscape has seen some change across the U.S. Due to a number of factors—from the demands of younger generations like millennials to cash-strapped startups looking to set their companies apart—small businesses are beginning to offer a new plethora of fringe benefits to employees. One benefit that’s on the rise is covering FSA-eligible transportation expenses. It’s known as a transportation spending account, or TSA, and it’s also referred to as a transportation FSA.

What Is a Transportation Spending Account?

A transportation spending account allows an employee to use pre-tax funds for work-related commuting, which can also include parking costs. It’s important to note that this benefit is typically only available to the employee, not his or her dependents, and that it consists of two related but separate benefits: parking and transportation costs.

How Does a Transit FSA Work?

Utilizing a transit FSA is generally an optional benefit which employees can elect to participate in. When they do opt in, a specific estimated amount is deducted from each paycheck before taxes to be used to cover parking and transportation expenses related to work. Funding for FSA transportation expenses can either be pre-loaded into a debit card or can be handled through reimbursements instead.