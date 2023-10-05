Federal law

Salaried employees are regulated by federal and state laws, and neither law requires employers to offer paid vacation or holidays for exempt employees, regardless of the size of the company. The Fair Labor Standards Act policy establishes employee standards in the private sector and does not require payment for time not worked, such as vacations or holidays (federal or otherwise). These benefits are a matter of agreement between an employer and an employee usually stated in a Paid Time Off (PTO).

In addition, private employers don’t have to give employees unpaid time off for vacation or federal holidays.

The federal Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) requires employers with 50 or more employees for 20 or more weeks in the current or preceding calendar year to give unpaid leave to their employees. To secure these benefits, an employee:

Must work for an employer with at least 50 employees in a 75-mile radius of their work location.

Have been on the job at least 12 months.

And, have worked a minimum of 1,250 hours within the 12 month period prior to the FMLA leave.

In this article, we’ll provide additional information regarding salaried employees and time off.