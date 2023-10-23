20 Best Countries to Work In

Workers are grappling with the challenge of maintaining their comfortable life amid the current cost of living crisis. The cost of living is soaring while salaries remain relatively stable.

Although throughout the United States there have been salary increases in response to the rapid increase in inflation, a gap remains between the cost of living and the majority of employees’ annual incomes.

This prompted us to consider whether the U.S. really is one of the best countries to work in, or if moving overseas would offer better workplace benefits and higher earning potential.

As it turns out, the U.S. finished at the bottom of the list. Reportedly, this was a result of poor workplace benefits compared to most European nations and its high cost of living.

But with all things considered, is there a best country to work in the world? Which are the best countries for workers, the best countries for work opportunities and the countries with the best working conditions? What else should you weigh, and how can you determine which might be the best country to work in for you? Here’s a look at what we’ve discovered.