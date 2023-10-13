Startup Costs: Your Guide to Getting a Business Off the Ground

Starting a new business is an exciting journey filled with new opportunities—but that journey also comes with endless financial considerations. Aspiring entrepreneurs often have to learn quickly as they go.
Generally speaking, business startup costs are the financial investments and expenditures associated with establishing a new business. Managing these costs plays a pivotal role in determining the financial health and sustainability of a new venture. Depending on the nature of your business, startup costs can vary significantly. Some can kickstart with minimal expenses, while others may require substantial investments.
In this article, we’ll explore the concept of business startup costs and explain why new business owners need a detailed grasp of these costs ahead of time.
When it comes to understanding startup costs, it's essential to distinguish between two key categories: pre-opening startup costs and post-opening costs. Pre-opening costs include all expenses incurred before the business begins its operations, such as market research, acquiring office space, and developing an online presence. Post-opening costs encompass ongoing operational expenses, including utilities, employee salaries, and marketing expenses.
It's equally important for a small business to differentiate between fixed costs and variable expenses. Fixed costs, like office rent and loan payments, remain relatively stable over time. Variable expenses, such as shipping and travel, fluctuate with your business activities. These types of expenses can have a more immediate impact on a small businesses’ cash flow.
Organizational costs are an integral part of startup expenses. These are the expenditures related to the corporate establishment of the business. Organizational costs may include legal or accounting fees for setting up your chosen business structure, trademark registration, and various licenses and permits.
You can sometimes deduct startup costs from your taxes, and organizational costs are good possibilities. Deductions will depend on the type of business, the amount of W-2 wages your business pays, the property held by your business, and your taxable income.
There are numerous types of startup expenses, depending on the type of business you’re planning. Here’s a list from the Small Business Administration of the most common costs to consider when starting a business.
Being able to calculate startup costs is a fundamental aspect of creating your business plan. A business plan outlines your business objectives, strategies, and projected financials, including startup expenses.
A thorough, detailed plan will allow you to accurately determine your pre-opening startup costs. From there you can determine whether you have the resources in hand to get started or will need to borrow money or tap other resources. Seek quotes from suppliers and service providers, consult experts where needed, and develop a realistic budget for all the costs involved. This budget will serve as your roadmap for managing your business expenses and making your way toward profit.
As we mentioned previously, some organizational costs are tax-deductible. Though the IRS doesn’t recognize startup costs as capital expenses, business owners may be able to deduct certain organizational costs and startup costs, but certain criteria may need to be met.
Consider working with a qualified tax professional to navigate these expenses properly. They can help guide you in identifying deductible startup costs and maximizing your tax deductions when it comes to tax preparation.
In the quest to save money on startup expenses, consider leveraging personal assets to help fund your business.
Additionally, make sure to explore various startup funding options, such as loans and grants. Or you may opt to work with investors to secure additional capital for your business.
Establishing a strong financial foundation is key to achieving profitability and sustainability in the competitive world of small business administration.
According to a National Association of Professional Employer Organization study, using a PEO like TriNet can yield substantial annual cost savings.* The study found the average annual cost savings per employee were:
