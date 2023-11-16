Our customers have been able to complete new hire onboarding in under 10 minutes.*
Simplify time off tracking, fully customize policies, and let employees request paid time off using their phones or laptops.
Keep a pulse on the overall health of your organization through reporting tools that show details on:
Equal Opportunity Statistics
Headcount Activities
Stock Options Granted
Turnover Rates
Worker documents, including tax documents, payroll documents, offer letters, confidentiality agreements, and more, are auto generated and stored within our platform. Control worker access to key information with role-based security.
File, update, and categorize your HR documents, from privacy policies and company handbooks, to non-competes and your own custom documents. Securely collaborate regardless of device.
TriNet helps your business stay compliant by automating many of the tasks you’d otherwise need to do manually. Leverage a trusted solution to ensure you’re always within compliance across various regulations.
Help improve employee performance with user friendly and easy to administer tools.
With People Hub, employees and admins can easily communicate and collaborate directly in their HR system of record.