Cinnamon Janzer
Cinnamon Janzer is a journalist and content writer based in Minneapolis.
31 Articles - Page 2
Talent
5 Red Flags That Someone Will Be a Bad Leader at Work
Choosing the right candidates to lead your team is something you don't want to rush.
December 28, 2021 ・5 mins read
Compliance
Doing Business in Another State: Foreign Qualification
Foreign qualification is the procedure that businesses often have to go through if they have employees working in a state that’s different from the one where they’re registered.
December 27, 2021 ・7 mins read
Culture
HR Headaches: How to Handle Gossip in the Workplace
Gossip in the workplace can quickly turn a company culture toxic. Here's how and why to address and stop gossip with dignity, professionalism, and authority.
October 14, 2021 ・6 mins read
SMB Matters
A Small Business Guide to FMLA
Learn more about the Family and Medical Leave Act, and how it impacts your employees and small business.
July 6, 2021 ・11 mins read
Talent
Corporate Social Responsibility and the Rise of the Gen Z Worker
Gen Z is a force to be reckoned with. Here are tips for hiring them and securing them as customers.
February 24, 2021 ・10 mins read
Benefits
Data Reveals United States Ranks Last in Worker Benefits
The U.S. has a lot of catching up to do in workers' rights and benefits. Here is a look at the categories of employee benefits by country, and how the U.S. stacks up.
February 1, 2021 ・10 mins read
Compliance
What is Michelle’s Law?
College students comprise a valuable workforce for many small businesses, but when hiring them, ensure you're familiar with Michelle's Law.
November 20, 2018 ・3 mins read
Benefits
What’s the Difference Between an HMO, PPO and POS?
How do I compare an HMO vs PPO vs POS? There are many complicated nuances in comparing and contrasting these heathcare plans. Here's the breakdown.
November 6, 2018 ・4 mins read
Compliance
Breaking Down the 9/80 Work Week and What It Means for Employers
We've all heard of the 5/40 work week-- or the traditional 9-5. But what is a 9/80 work week and how does it afford more 3-day weekends?
October 29, 2018 ・3 mins read
Benefits
How Much PTO is Too Much PTO?
How much PTO is appropriate if your company has an unlimited PTO policy? Well, let’s start with how much time off most Americans have to gauge this answer.
August 16, 2018 ・4 mins read
