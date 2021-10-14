HR Headaches: How to Handle Gossip in the Workplace

First, don’t contribute to gossip

Many people can be lured in by juicy information or negative talk about people they know. But there’s simply no room for that in a professional setting, especially from those in a leadership role of any kind. When you're hearing gossip, don’t participate in it. Consider providing a contrast by leading by example. And don’t overshare details of your personal life or indulge in overly personal conversations with coworkers while in the office. Consider pointing out that the person being discussed isn’t there to defend themselves. Note that just because people are discussing information and passing it on to others doesn’t mean that it’s true.

Have, and enforce, a policy on gossip

If your company has a policy against workplace gossip, remind employees of the policy and why it exists. Gossip can create a toxic work environment and destroy otherwise healthy office relationships and company morale. If your company doesn’t have an office policy on gossip, now is a good time to create one. Unlike children, who often take instruction without question, adults often respond better when rules are supported by reasonable explanations. Show that you’re not making rules arbitrarily or trying to control employees for no good reason. In fact, it’s just the opposite. Consider outlining in your policy the damage that gossip can do. Research shows the existence of both positive gossip and negative gossip. While gossip in the workplace can be unifying for those on the inside, it’s damaging to its victims. When gossip is true, it can lead to short-term increases in work effort — but that’s only when it’s not destructive. Either way, gossip in the workplace leads to its targets losing the desire to cooperate with their team members. The negative impacts of gossip outweigh any potential positive effects. Then, outline the disciplinary actions for gossiping at work based on how you classify the behavior at your business. Depending on the nature of the gossip, you can hold workers accountable for bullying, harassment, or even creating a hostile work environment as a result.

Make transparency king

Often, gossip is the result of a lack of information. Imagine a rumor about layoffs circulating, and each person who hears it adds speculation to fill informational gaps. Before you know it, a full-blown falsehood is wreaking havoc. The best way to manage this kind of gossip is to be as transparent as possible with the information you have. This particularly pertains to details that impact your employees. When people are truthfully informed, there’s less opportunity for rumors to fill the voids. When gossip does occur, it’s best to act quickly to nip the behavior in the bud. The longer the negative behavior persists, the more other employees may witness it and assume it’s permissible and won’t result in disciplinary action. Take steps to eliminate the gossip by identifying who has been initiating and perpetuating it and who is the victim. Then arrange individual and/or group meetings to root out the issue at the core of the rumors and squash it then and there. Having a company policy on workplace gossip comes in handy during these meetings. It makes it easy to refer the offending parties to the company’s policy and potential disciplinary action. Including the policy in your employee handbook helps ensure that everyone knows, or should know, about it.

Treat gossip like any other negative behavior

Termination for office gossip is an option, but it should be a last resort. For many people who have been gossiping since their teen years, it can be a tough habit to break. Firing an employee for gossiping can seem extreme. Yet employers and human resources professionals must consider the tolls the behavior can take on everything from the individual employee experience to company morale. Getting a grip on the issue can also help reduce turnover among employees you want to retain. Just like with any other professional behavioral issue, start with coaching first. Be patient but inflexible in the fact that the gossip has to stop. Work through traditional improvement and discipline strategies that progress through stages of warnings and improvement plans. It can be tough to let people go for something so unrelated to their performance as an employee. It's best if the behavior gets corrected. That said, workplace gossip can kill the positive company culture that you’ve worked tirelessly to construct and maintain. It’s essential that you protect the fruits of your efforts. Business has its challenges. And we've got the tips, tools, and solutions for overcoming them. Count on TriNet throughout the day for support along the HR and business management journey.