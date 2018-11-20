01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
TriNet Logo tel:888.874.6388
Get Started
Services Industries Trends & Insights Our Customers About Us
ArtboardCreated with Sketch.
Overview
Let’s Connect
Home Trends & Insights What is Michelle’s Law?

Compliance

What is Michelle’s Law?

November 20, 2018 ·

TriNet-Wingmark.png
TriNet Team

Best practices from our HR experts

Hiring your first few employees is a major milestone. And while it's an exciting time, it can also be stressful to navigate the rules that regulate employment in the United States-- trust us, there are a lot of them.


From health benefits and sexual harassment laws to payroll taxes, there's a lot to keep track of. And these are all complicated further depending on the type of employee hired. For instance, employing college students means extra regulations governing insurance; a frequently overlooked law in this area is Michelle's Law.


Never heard of it before? Plenty of people haven’t, but every small business owner should understand it so they can make sure their business isn’t inadvertently breaking the law. Here’s everything you need to know to understand the basics of Michelle’s Law.


What is Michelle’s Law?


Michelle’s Law essentially governs medical leave for college students. After George W. Bush signed it into federal law in October 2009, it’s required that college students are allowed to take up to 12 months of medical leave from both school and work.


Where did Michelle’s Law come from?


The law was inspired in 2006 by a student at Plymouth State University named Michelle. While in school, she was diagnosed with colon cancer which, in her case, meant chemotherapy treatments. Because of the intensity of the treatments, Michelle’s doctor recommended that she cut back her course load, but that created a problem for Michelle.


At the time, her insurance was tied to her status as a full-time student. Michelle couldn't cut back her classes, or she'd lose the status of full-time student, which would mean losing her insurance or paying hefty COBRA premiums. Unable to make these payments, her mom took the issue to the New Hampshire legislature, which passed what became known as Michelle’s Law. Ten other states eventually passed some version of the law before it became federally mandated.


What do I need to know to stay compliant with this law?


It's important to note that Michelle’s Law not only applies to college students, but high school students as well. It may affect employees differently if they're still covered by their parents' medical insurance. Lastly, medical leave can mean complete absence or a reduced course load; the date that leave begins is determined by the student’s physician, not their employer or school institution.


Trending now

7 Steps to Improve Your Employee Onboarding Process
Poor onboarding can have many disastrous effects. It can set a new employee up for...
ACA Fact Sheet: Full-Time, Variable Hour and Seasonal Employees
In order to avoid potential penalties, it is important for applicable large employers...
ACA Fact Sheet: Who is a Seasonal Employee?
Under IRS and U.S. Treasury Department regulations, new seasonal employees are not...
rise-nav_banner.jpg

Inspirational stories and on-the-ground perspectives shaping the future of work.

RISE Now
Log In
Investor Relations
Partners
Referrals
Developers
Careers
Tools
Blog
Pricing
FAQs
Contact Us
Locations
Get Support
TriNet Mobile App
Apple Store Icon
Google Play Store Icon
©2009-2023 TriNet Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
Terms of Use Privacy Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information