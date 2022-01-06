Cinnamon Janzer
Cinnamon Janzer is a journalist and content writer based in Minneapolis.
31 Articles
Culture
HR Headaches: My Employee Won't Turn Their Camera On During a Zoom Meeting
If you're having issues with employees who don't want to turn their cameras on during Zoom meetings, here are some things you should consider.
June 26, 2025 ・5 mins read
Culture
A Healthy Organization: What It Is and How to Have One
Here’s why taking a holistic, enterprise-wide approach to creating a healthy company is a critical addition to employee well-being initiatives.
June 26, 2025 ・7 mins read
Talent
How to Deal With Difficult Employees and Their High-Drama Behavior
Knowing how to deal with difficult employees can be almost as challenging as their behavior. Here’s what to recognize and address for a healthier workplace.
December 4, 2023 ・13 mins read
HR Outsourcing
7 Employee Handbook Examples You Should Use
An employee handbook can be crucial in building a positive workplace culture and employee loyalty, but they're not easy to write. That's why we're breaking down the process for you and offering you 7 employee handbook examples.
November 3, 2023 ・8 mins read
Performance Management
October 5, 2023 ・2 mins read
HR Outsourcing
HR's Role in Change Management
Many companies might see change management as the sole concern of upper-level management, but human resources has a big role to play in this area.
January 25, 2023 ・7 mins read
Talent
The Best Personality and Strengths Tests for Work
How do you know which personality or strengths test is right for your team or business? Read this guide to learn more.
December 21, 2022 ・7 mins read
Culture
How to Handle a Scandal in the Workplace
Here are a few broad strategies for handling a workplace scandal that can get you pointed in the right direction.
November 27, 2022 ・7 mins read
HR Outsourcing
Trending Towards 2030: What HR Will Look Like
The 2020s are well underway, but what might the 2030s hold? Here are some projected human resources trends for the future to keep an eye on.
August 2, 2022 ・7 mins read
Payroll
Paying Employees with Cryptocurrency: The Pros and Cons
Should you pay your workers with cryptocurrency? Read these potential benefits and drawbacks before deciding if it’s right for your business.
July 13, 2022 ・7 mins read
Performance Management
What Are "Power Skills" and Why Are They Important?
Read this guide for a crash course in today’s critical power skills (also known as soft skills) and how you can foster them among your employees.
July 1, 2022 ・7 mins read
Culture
How to Combat Vacation Shaming
Taking time off is important for the health of employees as well as businesses. Here’s how to cultivate a company culture that encourages vacation time.
June 14, 2022 ・7 mins read
Culture
Summer Hours: What They Are and How to Implement Them
Many employees want more time off during the summer. Here are ways that companies can create summer schedules that work for everyone.
June 14, 2022 ・7 mins read
Culture
Thoughtful (and Appropriate!) Wedding Gifts for Employees
It can be daunting to figure out what to gift an employee who is getting married, but these ideas are safe bets.
May 28, 2022 ・5 mins read
Culture
Managing Summer Dress Codes (with Policy Examples!)
Here are tips for how to create and manage a summer office workwear policy.
May 16, 2022 ・6 mins read
Culture
Understanding (and Combatting) Introvert Bias at Work
Learn about the benefits introverted workers can bring to your organization, and ways to support them.
May 5, 2022 ・5 mins read
Compliance
How to Handle Food Allergies in the Workplace
Food allergies are on the rise. Here's how to accommodate workers who have them — and foster an inclusive workplace by doing so.
April 25, 2022 ・5 mins read
Culture
No Responses? Common Reasons Why Employee Surveys Fail
Sometimes leaders simply don’t understand the importance of employee surveys. Ideally, survey responses should be used for decision-making at the company.
February 10, 2022 ・7 mins read
Culture
HR Headaches: My Manager Keeps Canceling Our One-on-Ones
If your manager is constantly canceling your 1:1s, it's important to communicate that you'd like to reschedule and that you value this time with them.
February 3, 2022 ・5 mins read
Talent
HR Headaches: How Can I (Gently) Ask My Employees to Check In When Working From Home?
How do you monitor what your remote employees are working on without being a micromanaging boss? Asking them to check in may be the solution.
January 13, 2022 ・5 mins read
Benefits
12 of the Best Employee Benefits You Can Offer
The best employee benefits are the ones employees value the most. Here's a list of a dozen benefits that will boost employee satisfaction.
January 6, 2022 ・7 mins read
