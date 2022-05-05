01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
TriNet Logo tel:888.874.6388
Get Started
Services Industries Trends & Insights Our Customers About Us
ArtboardCreated with Sketch.
Overview
Let’s Connect
Home Trends & Insights Understanding (and Combatting)...

Culture

Understanding (and Combatting) Introvert Bias at Work

May 5, 2022 ·

TriNet-Wingmark.png
TriNet Team

Best practices from our HR experts

We’ve all heard the adage that the squeaky wheel gets the grease. What it means is that the loudest person in the room is usually the one to nab the attention. When it comes to work, those who are the loudest and most visible tend to receive recognition more than those who spend more time in the background.

People often confuse this boisterousness with engagement, competence, and capability in the workplace. That means that people who are extroverts — those who thrive and come alive in social settings and tend to shy away from too much alone time — can excel beyond introverts. A 2016 study in the UK found that highly extroverted people had a 25% higher chance of being in a high earning job and that men saw these benefits more than women.

But just because someone isn’t chiming in during a company-wide meeting doesn’t mean they aren’t thoughtfully engaged and thinking critically about what they’re hearing. Just because an employee doesn’t make small talk and tends to avoid company happy hours doesn’t mean they aren’t committed to their job.

Inclusivity and diversity don’t just mean along race, gender, and other identity lines; it can also refer to personality differences as well. Here’s what you need to know to understand and combat introvert bias in the workplace. Doing so will help ensure you’re creating the most equitable office environment possible.

Understanding introversion


Being an introvert doesn’t mean that someone is anti-social. We all have internal energy “batteries” that drain or recharge based on what we find taxing and rejuvenating. It’s not that introverts don’t like socializing — it’s that socializing drains their energy and they need alone time to recharge it.

Introversion is simply different from extroversion. One isn’t inherently better than the other, but introverts do tend to have certain qualities that bode well for them in the workplace. First, they’re often good active listeners. While extroverted people can more quickly hop into a conversation and contribute to it, introverts are more likely to listen and reflect before responding. This means that they’re typically careful speakers, quiet reflectors, and idea generators — all good professional qualities, especially for effective leaders.

But in order for introverts to get into leadership positions and succeed at work the same way that extroverts do, some adapting is likely necessary. Here’s how to best support the introverts in your workplace.
While extroverted people can more quickly hop into a conversation and contribute to it, introverts are more likely to listen and reflect before responding.

Be open to different communication styles and timelines


It’s likely not a surprise to you by now to know that introverts tend to take more time to process than extroverts do. So, when you can, don’t require in-the-moment responses during meetings and other brainstorming sessions. That said, some introverts can think and think and think forever. Setting deadlines for feedback can be a helpful way to give them a timeline that works for them.

Introverts also tend to favor communication in writing because it gives them the time they need to accurately express themselves. Be open to a variety of forms of communication besides verbal.

Don’t put unnecessary emphasis on social events


Team bonding is important, but constant socializing can be draining for introverts. Especially for introverts who have already spent the day in an office full of coworkers, an after work happy hour can be particularly daunting. So don’t be surprised if they sidestep some of these events.

When team building time is necessary, don’t make it all about talking. Focus on activities that involve thinking and reflection, too. Introverts can be great at things like company offsites that have time built in for thinking about how the business can better live out its values.

Board games or team events that require strategic, critical thinking can level the playing field for introverts. A team building event like getting through an escape room can offer introverts the chance to work together with their teammates without the entire event focusing on conversations, for example.



Embrace neurodiversity as a whole


While introversion and extroversion are personality traits rather than neurological differences, there’s something to be learned from the larger neurodiversity movement. At its core, neurodiversity recognizes that people perceive and interact with the world in different ways. Neurodiversity means accepting and understanding that there’s no “right” way to be, think, feel, learn, or be in the world.

The same is true for introverts and extroverts. Just because extroverted traits have been better recognized and rewarded in the workplace doesn’t mean that they’re better or more valuable. By embracing neurodiversity as a whole and the idea that different people operate in different ways, you’ll naturally make more space for people with different personality traits as well.

Nothing is going to change overnight, but as you strive for an inclusive and equitable workplace, education is key. Make sure that managers and members of your company’s leadership team understand introverts. Teach them how to identify and empower their introverted employees with some of the strategies outlined here.

Trending now

7 Steps to Improve Your Employee Onboarding Process
Poor onboarding can have many disastrous effects. It can set a new employee up for...
ACA Fact Sheet: Full-Time, Variable Hour and Seasonal Employees
In order to avoid potential penalties, it is important for applicable large employers...
ACA Fact Sheet: Who is a Seasonal Employee?
Under IRS and U.S. Treasury Department regulations, new seasonal employees are not...
rise-nav_banner.jpg

Inspirational stories and on-the-ground perspectives shaping the future of work.

RISE Now

Additional Articles

Creative thanksgiving ideas

CULTURE

10 Creative Ideas for Your Office Thanksgiving Celebration

You don’t need to give your employees a full-blown feast to show how thankful you are for them and all they do. Read about Thanksgiving employee engagement ideas to successfully...

November 1, 2023

National Disability Employment Awareness Month

DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION

Supporting Employees with Disabilities: What You Need to Know

October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM) which celebrates the impactful contributions from persons with disabilities to our country, the economy, and the...

October 30, 2023

Why-Pronouns-Matter_thumbnail.jpg

DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION

Why Pronouns Matter When Building an Equitable Culture

In order to build an equitable culture, it is important to meet the needs of your diverse workforce. It starts with understanding the unique needs of your employees and addressing...

October 18, 2023

Log In
Investor Relations
Partners
Referrals
Developers
Careers
Tools
Blog
Pricing
FAQs
Contact Us
Locations
Get Support
TriNet Mobile App
Apple Store Icon
Google Play Store Icon
©2009-2023 TriNet Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
Terms of Use Privacy Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information