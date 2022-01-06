12 of the Best Employee Benefits You Can Offer

The benefits that each company offers are unique. And over the years, the benefits that employees value the most have changed. The employee benefits that we are seeing now look far different from those we saw in the 1990s and 2000s. And the most coveted benefits will likely continue to evolve as we move forward. Here's a way to determine the best employee benefits for your specific company culture. Take a look at what other large and small business owners are doing. Unfortunately, there isn’t one entity or survey that offers exacting metrics for benefits. However, there are ways to look at smaller surveys and to coalesce insights, so that’s what we’ve done. We combed through Forbes Advisor along with several other surveys and articles to research this topic. Based on everything we’ve seen, here are 12 of the most popular employee benefits package perks employees seek.

1. Physical health wellness benefits and programs

Many companies are supporting the physical health of their employees and are establishing wellness programs to promote healthy employees. However, this benefit has been looking a bit different in recent years. It goes beyond just paid vacation time. Employers are covering things like gym memberships. Many are now offering stipends for in-home gyms as a part of their companies' wellness programs. Your company's wellness program can promote strong work-life balance.

2. Mental health programs

Great job benefits almost always include strong mental health support. It won't likely surprise anyone in a post-pandemic world that roughly half of employers are investing in mental health benefits. Some offer expanded health benefits that now include mental health services. Some offer access to mental health apps. Employers are adding mental health services to their benefits packages. Consider the stress and strain that the pandemic brought to workers. In many ways, mental health investments pay for themselves — in the form of happy and healthy employees.

3. Employee engagement efforts

Many teams are distributed these days, so getting the gang together to laugh and make memories isn't as easy as it used to be. This doesn’t mean that businesses should stop trying to bring camaraderie and bonding into the workplace. While perhaps not as powerful as in-person events, Zoom socials (like happy hours or game nights) can be effective ways for distant employees to establish bonds. Employee engagement can also take the form of employee recognition programs, employee-led education programs, or volunteer or civic opportunities. The key is to find meaningful ways to keep your employees happy and engaged. Remind them that they are the critical elements to your business’s success!

4. Childcare assistance

Daycare is often a big challenge for working parents. It can be tough to find safe in-home options that don’t break the bank. Figuring out the childcare center puzzle, and getting on a wait list, can be a hurdle for working parents. That’s why many companies are offering childcare-related benefits as a job perk these days. Some employers offer stipends to cover the costs of a nanny share. Some offer on-site childcare or better-paid parental leave. Get creative about the ways that your benefits suite can support the parents on your team.

5. Flexible scheduling

If you don’t have the budget to cover childcare costs, flexible scheduling is the next best offer. Allow later start times, earlier leaving times, flexible hours, and the option of working from home. The more flexible you can be with a workday, the better. And it’s not just working parents who can benefit. Everyone has a life outside of work. The easier it is to lead it, the better the employee's work life can be.

6. Option to continue working remotely

Going forward, companies are likely to continue to hire remote workers. It helps with flexible scheduling. It also makes the most of the investments you’ve made in remote work over the last several years. That investment can earn your company a better ROI. It’s a win-win. You're encouraging a healthy work-life balance for your team members, in person or as remote employees.