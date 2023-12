12 of the Best Employee Benefits You Can Offer

1. Physical health wellness benefits and programs

2. Mental health programs

3. Employee engagement efforts

4. Childcare assistance

5. Flexible scheduling

6. Option to continue working remotely

7. Pet insurance

8. Flexible PTO

9. Financial wellness programs

10. Professional and personal development opportunities

11. Tangible (money) benefit options

12. Personalized benefits options

Finding the Best Employee Benefits

The benefits that each company offers are unique. And over the years, the benefits that employees value the most have changed. The employee benefits that we are seeing now look far different from those we saw in the 1990s and 2000s. And thewill likely continue to evolve as we move forward.Here's a way to determine thefor your specific company culture. Take a look at what other large and small business owners are doing. Unfortunately, there isn’t one entity or survey that offers exacting metrics for benefits. However, there are ways to look at smaller surveys and to coalesce insights, so that’s what we’ve done.We combed through Forbes Advisor along with several other surveys and articles to research this topic. Based on everything we’ve seen, here are 12 of the most popular employee benefits package perks employees seek.Many companies are supporting the physical health of their employees and areto promote healthy employees. However, this benefit has been looking a bit different in recent years. It goes beyond just paid vacation time. Employers are covering things like gym memberships. Many are now offering stipends for in-home gyms as a part of their companies' wellness programs. Your company's wellness program can promote strong work-life balance.Great job benefits almost always include strong. It won't likely surprise anyone in a post-pandemic world that roughly half of employers are investing in mental health benefits. Some offer expanded health benefits that now include mental health services. Some offer access to mental health apps. Employers are adding mental health services to their benefits packages. Consider the stress and strain that the pandemic brought to workers. In many ways, mental health investments pay for themselves — in the form of happy and healthy employees.Many teams are distributed these days, so getting the gang together to laugh and make memories isn't as easy as it used to be. This doesn’t mean that businesses should stop trying to bring camaraderie and bonding into the workplace. While perhaps not as powerful as in-person events, Zoom socials (like happy hours or game nights) can be effective ways for distant employees toEmployee engagement can also take the form of, employee-led education programs, or volunteer or civic opportunities. The key is to find meaningful ways to keep your employees happy and engaged. Remind them that they are the critical elements to your business’s success!Daycare is often a big challenge for working parents. It can be tough to find safe in-home options that don’t break the bank. Figuring out the childcare center puzzle, and getting on a wait list, can be a hurdle for working parents. That’s why many companies are offeringas a job perk these days.Some employers offer stipends to cover the costs of a nanny share. Some offer on-site childcare or. Get creative about the ways that your benefits suite can support the parents on your team.If you don’t have the budget to cover childcare costs, flexible scheduling is the next best offer. Allow later start times, earlier leaving times,, and the option of working from home. The more flexible you can be with a workday, the better.And it’s not just working parents who can benefit. Everyone has a life outside of work. The easier it is to lead it,Going forward, companies are likely to continue to. It helps with flexible scheduling. It also makes the most of the investments you’ve made in remote work over the last several years. That investment can earn your company a better ROI. It’s a win-win. You're encouraging a healthy work-life balance for your team members, in person or as remote employees.Employees expectfor themselves. But there’s no getting around it—lots of your employees own pets. Fluffy and Fido are mainstays in their lives as a major part of their families.But just like any other family member,. Without pet health insurance, medical expenses can quickly stretch into the four- or even five-figure range. Consider how much more affordable pet insurance is than human healthcare coverage. This can be an appealing perk that will mean a lot to the pet parents in your workforce.Just like flexibility around scheduling, flexibility in terms ofhas also become a popular benefit. Not everyone celebrates the same holidays, and not everyone will require the same number of paid sick days as others.That’s why flexible PTO can be a big win. It gives everyone a set number of days or hours or paid time off to spend as they choose, whether to chaperone their child’s field trip or to simply take vacation time. Employees can alsoon traditional holidays or on their birthdays. Or they can just take a mental health day when they need it.Plus, it makes sense.what kind of time off they need than the employees themselves?Many people’sare quite tenuous. Financial literacy can be hard to come by on one's own. But sharing that kind of knowledge can be one of the easiest and best job benefits to offer.You’re likely already working with accountants,, and financial institutions, right? Why not look into what perks they can offer your employees?Say you’re a company that offers stock options and other more complex types of compensation. You might want to consider. Ensure that your employees have the resources they need to take steps toward financial health.For years, surveys have consistently indicated that employees want personal and. These are terrific employee perks to integrate into your benefits package. Lunch and learn programs, workshops, online learning, and tuition reimbursement are some of the benefits that your employees will appreciate. Professional development programs are a solid tool to creating stronger employees, as well.Many employees like intangible and creative perks, but others still have a preference for benefits that are financial in nature. Benefits can include pay raises, performance bonuses, or better retirement savings options. Larger contributions to health savings accounts, employee discounts, and help with student loan debt are also welcome. Essentially, anything that helpsis a welcome addition to an employee benefits package.Attempting to meet the needs of all employees through one standard benefit offering can be nearly impossible. This is why some employers are turning toinstead. There are different ways to approach this.You can give employees a set stipend for them to allocate as they wish. Or you can give them options like choosing childcare benefits or pet insurance perks. They can develop their own great benefits package. As, consider ways to improve employee morale or their quality of life. Hold employee recognition lunches, offer healthy snacks, or renovate work areas. Improve lighting, or cater meals on Fridays. Offerings like these pay dividends in employee satisfaction and strengthen your employee's sense of your company values.In this way, you can. You'll work with each employee to give them what they consider to be the best benefits. Naturally, this takes more time (and often some creativity), but the payoffs can be huge in terms of employee happiness.Companies like yours would be wise to followWhen you implement some of these benefits, you can provide better employee satisfaction, boost employee morale, and lower employee turnover. If you think about it, there are many different ways to reward employees. And happy employees make productive employees!