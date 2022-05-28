Thoughtful (and Appropriate!) Wedding Gifts for Employees

Are wedding presents expected from employers?

COVID put an abrupt halt to weddings in 2020. Now that things are starting to ease up, weddings are back in full force this summer. That means that companies big and small, far and wide are seeing their employees get married in droves this summer.This brings up the ever-lingering etiquette question: What’s an appropriate wedding gift for employees? Not only does it have to be appropriate, but it should be thoughtful as well. Wedding presents offer a unique chance to show your employees how much you appreciate them.Should the whole company be involved? Or should the gift just be given by a manager, leader, or HR executive? Outside of inappropriate gifts, there’s really no wrong way to go about it. But if you’re not quite sure where to start, here are some tips to get you off the ground.Generally, no one is expecting a wedding present from their employer. That said, it is an excellent way to show your employee that you care. Plus, especially if they’ve been with your company for a while or you’re particularly close to them, then a gift just might be in order.Then there’s the question of who the gift should come from and who should contribute. Leaders or those with access to company cash can buy the gift themselves on behalf of the company. Some smaller businesses might prefer to make it more of a communal thing with everyone chipping in a few dollars for a present.Whichever way you go, the important thing is to make sure that no one feels obligated to participate if they don’t want to.It can be tough to figure out what to get someone for a personalized gift, but food and drinks are appreciated by pretty much everyone. Gourmet food baskets, fruit bouquets, fancy coffee or tea, and a nice bottle of wine are all excellent options that don’t require any personalization.This can also be a great opportunity to shop local and support other small businesses. Is there a chocolatier down the street who you could support in the process? Maybe there’s a cute wine store in a different wing of the mall that you could buy from.Even if you weren’t invited to the wedding, you can probably quickly find the couple’s registry online these days. This will show you exactly what your employee and their significant other need. You can simply buy from the list!Even though many married couples are already living together these days, it doesn’t mean they have everything they might like at home.One easy way to tackle a wedding present for an employee is to give them a thoughtful housewares gift that they might not otherwise buy for themselves. If your employee likes to bake, try getting them a cake stand or some unique cookie cutters. If your employee likes to camp or travel, consider getting them a pair of tumblers for all of their adventures.Then there are all of the housewares that are focused on entertaining. There are fancy cheese boards with charming cutlery sets that you can look into. Nice wine glasses or beer mugs are usually beloved as well.There are a number of ways that employers can contribute to their employees’ honeymoon adventures.There’s the obvious route of giving them cash for it. These days many couples opt to put additional excursions or even legs of their honeymoon trips on their registry, so that’s another possible route as well.Then there’s the option of giving them additional time off, something that only an employer can do! Even just 1 extra vacation day can go a long way in making someone’s special day that much more special.This can be a good route to go if giving something personal is tripping you up or if you’ve forgotten until the last minute. From animal shelters to food banks and much in between, the list of places that need funding so they can continue their important work are almost endless.There’s always the trusted gift card route. Tickets to the theater or a gift card to a fancy restaurant are nice gestures, especially if they relate to your employee’s specific tastes. Other places that are good gift card options include specialty grocery stores or housewares stores.It can be daunting to figure out what to gift an employee who is getting married. But it doesn’t have to be. If you know the employee well enough, you probably already have some insight into what they might like.If you really don’t know them well enough and don’t want to give them anything impersonal, ask their managers or office friends. Surely someone will be able to give you guidance.