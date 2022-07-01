What Are "Power Skills" and Why Are They Important?

Communication. Emotional intelligence. Creativity, adaptability, and the ability to collaborate. Once called “soft skills,” in the modern working world that’s been drastically shifted by the pandemic, these critical skills are starting to go by a new name — “power skills.” It might seem like just a simple name change, but there’s much more to it. The pandemic and the remote working world it threw everyone into have changed what makes someone successful at work. When you’re working remotely, communication and people skills become even more critical than they were before. Plus, the human demands of simply existing in the world are more complex than before. It takes an emotionally intelligent manager to understand when their employees are starting to hit a wall and communication skills to help them figure out what to do about it. That’s why soft skills are now being called power skills — they truly are a top asset in today’s workplace. Not quite sure what this means? Maybe it seems clear enough, but you’re stumped about how to foster these critical skills among your management and leadership teams. Read on for a crash course in power skills and how you can boost them at your company.

What exactly are power skills in the workplace?

At its core, the term "power skills" is essentially a rebrand of "soft skills." But the shift that this renaming provides is an important one. When contrasted with hard skills, soft skills have been seen as a secondary and less critical skill set. In reality, soft skills have always been important and we’re just realizing the full extent now thanks to the pandemic. As an article on Forbes last year pointed out, “as more and more job activities become automated, soft skills, which cannot yet be replicated by machines, have become more important.” As a result, “soft skills — such as empathy, emotional intelligence, mindfulness, adaptability, integrity, optimism, self-motivation, grit, and resilience — have become crucial success factors.”

Soft skills have always been important and we’re just realizing the full extent now thanks to the pandemic.

Power skills, then, is both a label and a recognition of the importance and power of what have traditionally been referred to as soft skills. Sure, there’s no hard and fast list of what exactly is and isn’t a power skill, but it’s easy to separate power skills from hard skills. Emotional intelligence is a power skill while coding is a hard skill. Familiarity with spreadsheets and pivot tables is a hard skill while adaptability is a power skill. Even though there is no conclusive list, in general, power skills include:

Emotional intelligence

Collaboration

Communication

Adaptability

Creativity

Critical thinking

Intercultural fluency

Time management

Empathy

The importance of power skills in the modern workplace

While hard skills can generally be taught, soft skills are harder to come by. Often, they’re traits that people have or skills they’ve refined over time — and they’re difficult to master. Power skills are essentially people skills. They give us the ability to effectively work with, manage, and lead others even in ambiguous circumstances. Considering the hurdles that the past few years have thrown at everyone, the ability to manage the human side of work is essential. Managing the human-focused side of work can be building an inclusive and diverse company culture and workforce. It might be spearheading the transition from human resources to people operations. It can even be as straightforward as effectively managing people in a remote working world. And this shift is being widely recognized. Questionmark’s Modern Skills for 2022 report outlined how power skills like creativity, adaptability, and critical thinking are among the top 10 of the most in-demand skills for the modern workplace.

The critical role that power skills play in management and leadership

We all know the trope of the manager who landed that position by being an outstanding individual contributor. But just because someone has the hard skills to succeed doesn’t mean they’re the right choice for managing a team of people — even if management is the next level “up.” Successful managers not only understand the complexities of the work of their team members, but they understand them as people as well. They know what motivates each and every 1 of their workers. They know what their professional development goals are and the stressors that get in the way of their work. Effective managers are a resource for their employees, helping them navigate the challenges they face. When it comes to fulfilling the people-focused aspects of management, power skills are critical. Being able to think critically and creatively helps managers solve the unique and ever-changing problems their teams face. Being empathetic and a good communicator helps managers get to the root of issues with employees and get them back on track. If you want to have successful teams, you need successful managers and impactful leadership. If you want successful managers and leaders, you need them to have power skills.