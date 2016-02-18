Burton M. Goldfield
Burton M. Goldfield is Former President and CEO of TriNet
SMB Matters
Celebrating National Small Business Week and Saluting Those That Power the U.S. Economy
Did you know there are over 30 million small businesses in the U.S.? These enterprises, each employing between one and 500 employees, represent a staggering 99% of all businesses across our nation and just under 48% of our workforce.
May 6, 2019 ・3 mins read
SMB Matters
The Big Impact of Supporting Small Businesses This Saturday and Beyond
My role as president and CEO of TriNet gives me a front-row seat to the amazing impact small businesses have on the world around us and how their work touches all our lives in numerous ways. I am proud to support America’s entrepreneurs and encourage others to do so as well, not just on Small Business Saturday but every day.
November 20, 2018 ・4 mins read
HR Essentials
How Geralex Janitorial Services Cleaned Up Their Business
Recently, I chatted with Gerry Alvarado, Vice President and Co-founder of Geralex Janitorial Services, a company that was started more than 14 years ago in the Chicago area to provide environmentally friendly janitorial services to businesses. Gerry spoke about the explosive growth that nearly took his company down, the challenges he faced and the lessons he learned.
August 22, 2017 ・5 mins read
HR News
How Businesses Can Survive and Thrive as the Regulatory Environment Becomes more Complex
America’s small businesses are bearing over 36 percent more of the financial burden of regulatory compliance than their large counterparts. The regulatory environment that modern businesses face stymies both small business success and the economy.
September 11, 2016 ・4 mins read
HR Essentials
4 Effective Ways to Take the Struggle out of Setting and Achieving Corporate Goals
Establishing corporate goals and aligning all employees to them is critical to driving an accountable, performance-based culture. But let’s find out if you are unknowingly one of the many small businesses that are not utilizing corporate goals effectively.
July 1, 2016 ・4 mins read
HR News
American Presidential Candidates Are Failing Small Businesses: An Open Letter from the CEO of TriNet
The following letter from TriNet CEO Burton M. Goldfield is in response to the TriNet 2016 Presidential Election Survey Dear 2016 Presidential Candidates: As the CEO of TriNet, I work to provide HR services for more than 12,000 U.S. small businesses and their 314,000 employees every day. I see firsthand the struggles these aspirational companies go through as they try to grow their businesses while navigating an increasingly volatile regulatory landscape. What’s even more challenging is that when they flourish, they face a heightened impact of ever-changing regulatory issues. Whether it’s differing tax or labor laws at the federal, state and local levels, or the states’ varying degrees of Affordable Care Act implementation, there is a plethora of employment law with which they have to comply. What you perceive to be a minor tax change at the federal, state or local level may impact a small business to the tune of $20,000. This can put them out of business. Large companies can more easily absorb these unanticipated costs. These complexities skew the focus of small businesses away from successfully executing their business plans.
February 18, 2016 ・3 mins read
Culture
Driving Business Success: Never Underestimate the Importance of Culture
If companies with strong business models and clear growth opportunities fail while others soar, what’s missing? When explaining the difference between companies that fail and those that succeed, expert thought often misses one vital component to business success that I see regularly—the organization’s culture. The importance of culture is too often overlooked in a world that increasingly relies on spreadsheets, big data and advanced market intelligence when predicting the next big thing.
・5 mins read
SMB Matters
Recognizing the Engine that Drives our Economy on Small Business Saturday—and Every Day
Ask someone what they think about when they hear the term “small business” and you’ll likely receive a wide range of responses. In fact, perceptions of what defines a small business may vary greatly depending on someone’s age or occupation, among other variables.
・4 mins read
SMB Matters
SMBs Step Up to Help During COVID-19
During this extraordinary time, I am truly humbled to witness the resilience and dedication of SMBs as they navigate this unprecedented crisis. They have stepped up and adapted to have an impact on their local communities and the world at large through innovative and incredible solutions.
・5 mins read
SMB Matters
Global Pandemic vs. Local Businesses: Support Small Businesses on Small Business Saturday—and Every Day
We have watched this year as the small and local businesses around us have endured setbacks, pivoted their operations, struggled to take care of their people, endured constant uncertainty, moved on to new endeavors when it became necessary and, above all, continued to prove their resilience. America’s entrepreneurs have shown true grit and determination this year and they deserve our unwavering support, now more than ever.
・5 mins read
HR News
To Our Valued Customers From TriNet President and CEO Burton Goldfield
As we come together to navigate this challenging global event, our thoughts go out to those impacted by COVID-19. TriNet continues to closely monitor the situation and is following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations for preventing spread of the virus
・5 mins read
Culture
Building a Strong Company Through Effective Internal Communications
I am a big believer that a key to growing a large organization is providing effective communications and as much transparency as possible. Whether you are a startup with a small staff or an established company with thousands of employees across multiple cities, regular internal communication is critical to building a great company.
・5 mins read
