Global Pandemic vs. Local Businesses: Support Small Businesses on Small Business Saturday—and Every Day

For the last 12 years that I have been president and CEO of TriNet, one of my greatest joys has been having a front-row seat to the incredible innovation of TriNet’s 18,000+ small and medium-size business (SMB) customers across the nation. Every day I work for the scientists, activists, innovators, inventors, risk-takers, tech geniuses and entrepreneurs who shape the U.S. economy. I have seen them face obstacles, withstand economic downturns, try and fail, and bounce back again and again. But I have never witnessed SMBs go through anything like the challenges they have faced in 2020.
We have watched this year as the small and local businesses around us have endured setbacks, pivoted their operations, struggled to take care of their people, endured constant uncertainty, moved on to new endeavors when it became necessary and, above all, continued to prove their resilience. America’s entrepreneurs have shown true grit and determination this year and they deserve our unwavering support, now more than ever. Their success and our success are inter-dependent, and it is imperative that we consider giving SMBs a prime place in our daily lives.
Small Business Saturday is a wonderful opportunity to remember the vital role we all play in helping America’s local, small and other independently owned companies remain strong. However, it is important we also remember to support our SMBs beyond November 28—and well beyond the pandemic. I have shared my thoughts before on why supporting small and medium-size businesses is so important and I feel it even more strongly this year.
Here are just a few reasons why we should all shop small this Saturday and every opportunity we have.
Our life sciences clients are researching and revolutionizing innovative solutions to help us lead healthier lives. Mammoth Biosciences, for instance, worked rapidly at the start of the pandemic to make COVID-19 testing more efficient, while Surgical Theater used virtual reality to educate the public on the severity of damage from the virus, and Biodesix helped reduce the instances of false negatives in COVID testing.
Our nonprofit clients are working to bring vital services to the less fortunate and fighting to help make the world a better place for all of us. Recent examples of this important work is Hot Bread Kitchen, which provided emergency relief to women in the food industry during the crisis and World Housing Solution, whose rapidly deployable shelters have been used as overflow hospital units.
Meanwhile, technology clients such as MobLab are reinventing remote learning by providing educators with their experiential learning technology at no cost during the pandemic and Re:3D is using large-scale printing technology to help provide healthcare equipment to fill supply gaps. These are just a few of the thousands of examples of how TriNet clients deeply influence our lives when we need them most.
I know 2020 has been a year like no other—and especially for our nation’s small businesses. Let’s all try to do our part and provide them with our support where possible this Small Business Saturday.