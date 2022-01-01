HOME > CUSTOMER HEROES > WORLD HOUSING SOLUTION

World Housing Solution

World Housing Solution provides high-quality, and energy efficient, temporary modular structures that allow military personnel, health care professionals and disaster relief responders to operate in severe environments. The structures are designed to withstand strenuous weather conditions and are prefabricated so they can be assembled without training or heavy equipment.

As the pandemic evolved, the central Florida-based manufacturer quickly recognized they could play a crucial role in combating COVID-19 by adapting their rapidly deployable shelters for use as overflow hospital units. They provide “ICUs-in-a-box” in different sizes to handle the surge of patients. These quickly built hospital structures can be assembled by a few people in under an hour, can be disinfected and reused, and provide a better environment for patients and healthcare workers on the front lines.

