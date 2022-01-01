HOME > CUSTOMER HEROES > MOBLAB

MobLab

MobLab’s interactive games and experiential learning technology turn economics, business, and social science classrooms into virtual laboratories. Teachers can customize activities to align with their lesson plans, and students can discover how their behavior relates to theory through experimental sessions on their laptops or mobile devices. MobLab’s platform includes interactive games, surveys, lesson plans, attendance checking, and more to help educators easily create memorable lessons whether used in class or online.

Due to shelter in place guidelines, teachers must quickly learn to transition to online classrooms. MobLab is helping by providing its digital content and education platform at no cost for the remainder of the school year. This free initiative was initially launched to all universities in China and has since expanded to schools in the U.S., Australia, and Europe. Even though this will take a toll on short-term revenue for the “mobile lab” company, they remain committed to helping educators and students finish their academic year strong and with minimal disruption.

Learn more about MobLab and how they’re helping teachers, students, and the academic community.

Read More Stories

Explore Our Services

HR Expertise

Our extensive industry experience means we understand the role of HR in a creative work setting, so we can provide best practices guidance on a wide range of issues.

Payroll Services

With online payroll processing and automated tax reporting and remittance, we streamline this burdensome process so you can focus on more important things.

Benefit Options

By offering access to premium benefits, we help you compete against larger agencies and holding companies for top talent.

Risk Mitigation

Our team of experts and employment practices risk management program help you stay on top of HR regulations and complex employment issues.

Technology Platform

Our advanced platform and mobile app offer flexible ways to stay on top of HR tasks and administrative duties, freeing your team to spend their time on billable projects.

Contact Us

Get advice and answers from the TriNet team on the HR concerns you face.

Sales inquiries

Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.

Contact Sales
888.874.6388
Customer Solution Center

For questions, contact:

employees@trinet.com
800.638.0461

6AM - 12AM EST, Monday - Friday

Media & PR

Renee Brotherton
Vice President, Corporate Communications

Renee.Brotherton@TriNet.com
925.965.8441
30+ Years

Founded in 1988 in the San Francisco Bay Area

~16,300

Clients as of 12/31/21

364,900

Worksite employees as of 12/31/21

Investor Relations
Partners
Referrals
Developers
Careers
Tools
eGuides
Blog
Pricing
FAQs
Contact Us
Get Support
TriNet Mobile App
Apple Store Icon
Google Play Store Icon
©2009-2022 TriNet Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
Terms of Use Privacy