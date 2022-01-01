MobLab
MobLab’s interactive games and experiential learning technology turn economics, business, and social science classrooms into virtual laboratories. Teachers can customize activities to align with their lesson plans, and students can discover how their behavior relates to theory through experimental sessions on their laptops or mobile devices. MobLab’s platform includes interactive games, surveys, lesson plans, attendance checking, and more to help educators easily create memorable lessons whether used in class or online.
Due to shelter in place guidelines, teachers must quickly learn to transition to online classrooms. MobLab is helping by providing its digital content and education platform at no cost for the remainder of the school year. This free initiative was initially launched to all universities in China and has since expanded to schools in the U.S., Australia, and Europe. Even though this will take a toll on short-term revenue for the “mobile lab” company, they remain committed to helping educators and students finish their academic year strong and with minimal disruption.
Learn more about MobLab and how they’re helping teachers, students, and the academic community.
