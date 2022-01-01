Hot Bread Kitchen is a non-profit social enterprise based in New York City that creates economic opportunity for women and entrepreneurs so they can build better lives for themselves and their families. Hot Bread Kitchen believes in a food system that equitably compensates talent and sustains a diverse workforce while celebrating culinary tradition and innovation.

Hot Bread Kitchen recognizes the critical need to bridge the cash flow shortfall food service workers and small food businesses are facing before they start receiving federal funds from the CARES Act. Due to generous support from corporate and family foundations and the public, the non-profit has distributed over $124,000 to nearly 100 women in the food industry as emergency stipends, and to 50 food businesses and their employees as emergency grants. Their relief effort will continue to evolve to provide healthcare professionals with meals, a hotline for food workers, more stipends and other initiatives.

