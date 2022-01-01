HOME > CUSTOMER HEROES > HOT BREAD KITCHEN

Hot Bread Kitchen

Hot Bread Kitchen is a non-profit social enterprise based in New York City that creates economic opportunity for women and entrepreneurs so they can build better lives for themselves and their families. Hot Bread Kitchen believes in a food system that equitably compensates talent and sustains a diverse workforce while celebrating culinary tradition and innovation.

Hot Bread Kitchen recognizes the critical need to bridge the cash flow shortfall food service workers and small food businesses are facing before they start receiving federal funds from the CARES Act. Due to generous support from corporate and family foundations and the public, the non-profit has distributed over $124,000 to nearly 100 women in the food industry as emergency stipends, and to 50 food businesses and their employees as emergency grants. Their relief effort will continue to evolve to provide healthcare professionals with meals, a hotline for food workers, more stipends and other initiatives.

Learn more about Hot Bread Kitchen's emergency relief effort.

TriNet is a proud sponsor of Hot Bread Kitchen’s 10th Anniversary Dinner celebrating a decade of impact-baking breadwinners and changing lives.

Read More Stories

Explore Our Services

HR Expertise

Our extensive industry experience means we understand the role of HR in a creative work setting, so we can provide best practices guidance on a wide range of issues.

Payroll Services

With online payroll processing and automated tax reporting and remittance, we streamline this burdensome process so you can focus on more important things.

Benefit Options

By offering access to premium benefits, we help you compete against larger agencies and holding companies for top talent.

Risk Mitigation

Our team of experts and employment practices risk management program help you stay on top of HR regulations and complex employment issues.

Technology Platform

Our advanced platform and mobile app offer flexible ways to stay on top of HR tasks and administrative duties, freeing your team to spend their time on billable projects.

Contact Us

Get advice and answers from the TriNet team on the HR concerns you face.

Sales inquiries

Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.

Contact Sales
888.874.6388
Customer Solution Center

For questions, contact:

employees@trinet.com
800.638.0461

6AM - 12AM EST, Monday - Friday

Media & PR

Renee Brotherton
Vice President, Corporate Communications

Renee.Brotherton@TriNet.com
925.965.8441
30+ Years

Founded in 1988 in the San Francisco Bay Area

~16,300

Clients as of 12/31/21

364,900

Worksite employees as of 12/31/21

Investor Relations
Partners
Referrals
Developers
Careers
Tools
eGuides
Blog
Pricing
FAQs
Contact Us
Get Support
TriNet Mobile App
Apple Store Icon
Google Play Store Icon
©2009-2022 TriNet Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
Terms of Use Privacy